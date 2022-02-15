Train Life - Patch #14

Patch #14 - Build 19237

We've got some miscellaneous fixes for all of you today, with many more in the pipeline to accompany Update 3. We'll definitely have more to share as we get closer, as we'd like to write a pre-update dev blog like we did last time. Enjoy the fixes and let us know if there are any problems!

Changes & Fixes

Tracks & Railways Fixed multiple sign and signals issues

Tablet Fixed GPS route is not retained after loading save data

Gameplay Fixed an issue where the number of city bonuses may exceed the allocated slots – If you have this bug we won’t be removing the excess ones, and they’ll have to run out first before disappearing. Happy Valentines Day. :heart: Fixed bug with U2 cities levelled up after save migration from U1 have no bonuses Fixed a bug where picking up wagons while near a service center may result in the wagons being clipped into it – Tracks get cramped for space, but after some research we realized that this was not how wagons work Fixed a bug where driving through the passthrough of a station doesn't unlock the station for employees – Station managers, like loving grandmothers, aren’t happy that you can ignore them completely and still get your birthday money, or in this case the station unlock. We told the station managers to deal with it, but please don’t say this to your grandparents.

Level Art & Design Adjusted height of flying passengers in Prague Main Station – Flying is dangerous, and it must be done safely and with regard to the passengers around you Removed overlapping buildings in Prague Main Station – It turns out that Prague Main Station is not currently at Deus Ex levels of the future…..yet



