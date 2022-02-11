Model Builder Hotfix 1.0.3

Hotfix patch 1.0.3 is now live on Steam!

Thank you for your patience and understanding with us during the launch period. Today's hotfix has a lot to offer regarding performance fixes and texture quality. Here is the complete list of improvements:

Fixed artifacts appearing on Oriental Dragon and other models while painting

Fixed issue in Dwarf tutorial quest

Fixed issue related to photobooth in R35 quest

Fixed issue related to airbrush sound effects

Fixed issue with unlocking models in sandbox

Improved performance on R35 and Oriental Dragon

Fixed story model unlocking for sandbox mode

Improved performance on Low Quality

Temporary fix for HDR monitors (Full HDR support in progress)

Found something not right? Please let us know on Discord so we can investigate and fix it.

We are still working through the other reported issues. Fixing bugs is our number one priority, and we will not stop until the game experience is great for everyone.

Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀

