 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

AI War 2 update for 11 February 2022

Beta 3.798 Reliability

Share · View all patches · Build 8183679 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.798_Reliability

This one is all about the bugfixes, for the most part. The most serious issues that exist should be resolved now. Hopefully this makes multiplayer even more playable.

This also includes some new features for DLC1, although they are only behind a cheat code right now. Those will be coming out in actual direct gameplay over the next week or so. What's the feature? Why, the return of warheads! A fan favorite from the first game.

Lost Humans also got some updates, and there is a balance update that should make macrophage a lot more active.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!

Changed depots in current_beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8183679
AI War 2 Content Depot 573411
AI War 2 Windows Depot 573412
AI War 2 OSX Depot 573413
AI War 2 Linux Depot 573414
AI War 2 Modding Data Depot 573415
AI War 2: The Spire Rises (1196420) Depot Depot 1196420
AI War 2: The Neinzul Abyss (1466780) Depot Depot 1466780
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.