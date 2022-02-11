 Skip to content

Big Booty Adventures update for 11 February 2022

2/10/2022 Update

Share

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some of the islands have shifted, if you find yourself loading in and falling into the water you will soon be ported back to base.

Added - Sound for successful hit with the swing shot.

Fixed - Barrels that are broken by hitting them with a weapon instead of being sliced with a sword no give randomized rewards

Fixed - The characters on the right side of the character selection table now give the proper material.

Fixed - The invisibility potion now makes items that are held or holstered invisible as well.

Fixed - Weapons no longer destroy themselves when player respawns from the water.

Fixed - In multiplayer, the client's hand collisions no longer make the cannon fire unintentionally.

Fixed - A few level streaming and respawning fixes.

