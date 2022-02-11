2/10/2022 Update

Some of the islands have shifted, if you find yourself loading in and falling into the water you will soon be ported back to base.

Added - Sound for successful hit with the swing shot.

Fixed - Barrels that are broken by hitting them with a weapon instead of being sliced with a sword no give randomized rewards

Fixed - The characters on the right side of the character selection table now give the proper material.

Fixed - The invisibility potion now makes items that are held or holstered invisible as well.

Fixed - Weapons no longer destroy themselves when player respawns from the water.

Fixed - In multiplayer, the client's hand collisions no longer make the cannon fire unintentionally.

Fixed - A few level streaming and respawning fixes.