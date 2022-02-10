Donator DLC, Intruder minigame, price adjustements and more

Hello everyone,
Here is the first patch to answer some bugs found by the community:
- The Donator DLC. It was displayed as OFF in the shop, all features related to it were deactivated. Fixed.
Some players complained about the prices of the upgrade in the shop which seem too expensive for the benefits they provide. I reduce the cost of the upgrades but more important the price of the Love Room upgrades to make it easier.
I also increase the money per fan generated to make the beginning of the game a little bit faster.
Love Room (price without Donator DLC bonus):
Level 1: 500 unchanged
Level 2: 800 > 600
Level 3: 2000 > 1000
Level 4: 5000 > 1500
Level 5: 6000 > 2000
Level 6: 8000 > 3000
Level 7: 10000 > 4000
Level 8: 12000 > 5000
Level 9: 15000 > 7000
Money per fan:
Level 1: $2/fan
Level 2: $3/fan
Level 3: $4/fan
KNOWN ISSUES
- Intruder minigame blank. Some players reported that this minigame is empty at start. I didn't found the issue for now but still searching.
Changed files in this update