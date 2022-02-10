 Skip to content

OnlyFuck 2: Scarlett update for 10 February 2022

Donator DLC, Intruder minigame, price adjustements and more

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Here is the first patch to answer some bugs found by the community:

  • The Donator DLC. It was displayed as OFF in the shop, all features related to it were deactivated. Fixed.

Some players complained about the prices of the upgrade in the shop which seem too expensive for the benefits they provide. I reduce the cost of the upgrades but more important the price of the Love Room upgrades to make it easier.

I also increase the money per fan generated to make the beginning of the game a little bit faster.

Love Room (price without Donator DLC bonus):

Level 1: 500 unchanged

Level 2: 800 > 600

Level 3: 2000 > 1000

Level 4: 5000 > 1500

Level 5: 6000 > 2000

Level 6: 8000 > 3000

Level 7: 10000 > 4000

Level 8: 12000 > 5000

Level 9: 15000 > 7000

Money per fan:

Level 1: $2/fan

Level 2: $3/fan

Level 3: $4/fan

KNOWN ISSUES

  • Intruder minigame blank. Some players reported that this minigame is empty at start. I didn't found the issue for now but still searching.

