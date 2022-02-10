Patch 1.0.4 - New Creature, Aim Assist

NEW STUFF
added aim assist - can adjust it under 'Gameplay' in 'Settings'
added new passive creature to desert with new organ
CHANGES
renamed 'speed' to 'agility' to make it clearer that it affects jump height as well
improved textures on double barrel grenade launcher and double barrel shotgun
improved double barrel shotgun fire animation
placed a sand dune between desert town and nearby enemies so they don't trigger a long distance fight
added burrow attack back to terraworm
Improved performance when lots of bullets are flying around
hid journal in horde mode
improved character creator ui at lower resolutions
beetle bombers now move around a little between attacks
added some more cliffs to desert
BUG FIXES
fixed lag spikes that appear when first shooting something
fixed characters playing aim animation on grab
fixed some random crashes
fixed some ui graphics reverting to engine default
fixed bug where switching to journal while dragging item made item get stuck
fixed crash that happened when you picked up a body and pause then unpause
made so 'hide_ui' option doesn't hide essential ui like dialog and death screen
made so main menu doesn't keep playing after loading a save
fixed some sliders in settings not having sfx
fixed bug where lenhe would not attack you if placed acid or fire next to him
fixed bug where you'd see two killfuck needles on use if your fov wasn't 70
fixed bug where shotgun at the end of tutorial would be missing if you loaded the autosave opening the chest triggered
fixed bug where skii sound kept playing if you read a terminal while skiing
fixed a small error in player textures
fixed bug where you sometimes had less than max hp after changing scenes with max hp
