Patch 1.0.4 - New Creature, Aim Assist

NEW STUFF

added aim assist - can adjust it under 'Gameplay' in 'Settings'

added new passive creature to desert with new organ

CHANGES

renamed 'speed' to 'agility' to make it clearer that it affects jump height as well

improved textures on double barrel grenade launcher and double barrel shotgun

improved double barrel shotgun fire animation

placed a sand dune between desert town and nearby enemies so they don't trigger a long distance fight

added burrow attack back to terraworm

Improved performance when lots of bullets are flying around

hid journal in horde mode

improved character creator ui at lower resolutions

beetle bombers now move around a little between attacks

added some more cliffs to desert

BUG FIXES

fixed lag spikes that appear when first shooting something

fixed characters playing aim animation on grab

fixed some random crashes

fixed some ui graphics reverting to engine default

fixed bug where switching to journal while dragging item made item get stuck

fixed crash that happened when you picked up a body and pause then unpause

made so 'hide_ui' option doesn't hide essential ui like dialog and death screen

made so main menu doesn't keep playing after loading a save

fixed some sliders in settings not having sfx

fixed bug where lenhe would not attack you if placed acid or fire next to him

fixed bug where you'd see two killfuck needles on use if your fov wasn't 70

fixed bug where shotgun at the end of tutorial would be missing if you loaded the autosave opening the chest triggered

fixed bug where skii sound kept playing if you read a terminal while skiing

fixed a small error in player textures

fixed bug where you sometimes had less than max hp after changing scenes with max hp