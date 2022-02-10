V.220210 Live Now!

-Improved some UI images to high resolution.
-Added Speedrunner Hud for track your speed and time much more easily.
-We are prepared a gift for who supported us until now. A Special Golden Kunai added for our awesome players. Thanks for supporting us!
-Disabled the Dash use right, left and back sides.
-Fixed when player restarted before failure cause slow start.
-We are limited the Camera Shake System.
-Leaderboard UI improved. Now player score showing with highlight.
-Level 3-4 added.
-Added your Leaderboard placement in Level Select panel. You can see your placement in menu now.
-Camera look up limit increased.
-Our new contributors added to Credits panel.
-Updated our Camera System.
-Default FOV setting increased.
-Keybind Setting added. Now you can change our default keybinding.
This is all for now. Stay tuned for future updates.
