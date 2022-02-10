V.220210 Live Now!

-Improved some UI images to high resolution.

-Added Speedrunner Hud for track your speed and time much more easily.

-We are prepared a gift for who supported us until now. A Special Golden Kunai added for our awesome players. Thanks for supporting us!

-Disabled the Dash use right, left and back sides.

-Fixed when player restarted before failure cause slow start.

-We are limited the Camera Shake System.

-Leaderboard UI improved. Now player score showing with highlight.

-Level 3-4 added.

-Added your Leaderboard placement in Level Select panel. You can see your placement in menu now.

-Camera look up limit increased.

-Our new contributors added to Credits panel.

-Updated our Camera System.

-Default FOV setting increased.

-Keybind Setting added. Now you can change our default keybinding.

This is all for now. Stay tuned for future updates.