Version 2.15

Here's the full list of changes:

Added a non-violent quest for young adventurers.

Armour, shield and weapon durability got somewhat buffed.

Added a 500ms delay to each turn the player is out of control.

Talent reset no longer makes you lose the seventh talent point.

Fixed a card game bug where taking damage after winning made you lose.

Miscasting with an unbreakable amulet should no longer show a blank name.

Being invisible or hidden allows you to accidentally slap frenemies now.

Boarstone's crossbow delivery quest can no longer be started more than once.

Alter Terrain spell no longer works during quests.

So, I was blind and made a bug that was fixed in the previous update and due to mysterious reasons where I must be punished for making bugs, someone ended up saying DIIIIINNNNGGGG! Second part of that punishment then turned into a heritage that gives new players a way to learn Keen Eye talent at any time they want until they wish for more power and their innocence is lost. Note that this only helps new players and old geezers will have to suffer because nobody has made any good music since the 90's.

"Fear of the splaatt, fear of the splaaaatttt, I have a constant fear that boulder's always near!"

Armour durability got buffed a lot and now armour can only be damaged if the attack causes equal to or more damage than the target's level through physical resistance or the damage type is corrosion (snails). This means that your armour durability gets tougher as you level up and if you're not hit in the face for 20 or more points at level 20, armour takes no damage.

This was a huge buff but if the alternative is to always use a shirt then something has to be done.

Shields are now up to six times less likely to break if you are not cursed and weapons are now three times less likely to break. The in-game manual has also been updated to reflect the changes.

Now there's a 500ms delay per turn whenever the player loses control of the character and there are enemies around. If you manage to find an enemy stuck behind a gate and drink that blessed potion of losing control, you get to enjoy that awkward moment where there's complete silence and all that makes any sound is that clock ticking sound that was added to indicate this.

Some bugs were also squashed and thanks again for reporting them.