1.0.8 Patch Notes

Still rounding up some bugs while trying to bring quality of life to the game where I can. However, the star of this update is our chilly little friend: the frost keep.

New Features

UI scaler now effects all HUD in game and some things in the main menu. Its effect has been increased and it can now be set in the main menu as well.

Removed the gold coin VFX from missiles and eyes when they die since they don’t actually drop gold.

Bi-planes no longer change targets until their current target is destroyed.

Added a new priority “Marked” allowing towers to prioritize targets marked by lookouts.

Added an income section to the end screen damage tracker.

House and mana crystal starting spawn chance around the main tower is now affected by your number of unlocked upgrade cards as well as permanent upgrades.

Reset XP button has been more accurately renamed “Reset Game.”

Game reset now automatically reloads the scene and no longer requires a game restart.

Added the frozen condition.

Frost Keep

Added new unlock cards including D.O.T. upgrades as well as unique unlocks involving the new frozen condition.

Changed snowflakes to be 2D images instead of 3d cubes to slightly improve performance.

Fixes

Fixed a bug where the mana bank was not properly removing its max mana bonus on demolish.

Fixed potential cause of Ooogie sometimes dropping way too many chests.

Added extra check to prevent building while paused.

Fixed a bug where lookouts were adding their health multiplier to shield damage and their shield multiplier to health damage.

Pause menu no longer gets buried underneath unlock cards.

Fixed a ton of typos and grammar errors (huge thanks to Wyndhammr on the discord)

Fixed a minor bug where the last frame of haste and slow was sometimes not removed.

Fixed a bug where the tower UI could clip through the main tower.