PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1376

Build 8182532 · Last edited 10 February 2022 – 22:09:15 UTC

Audio tweaks

updated instance manager to generate new instance if fetched instance area key is not same as target area key

Added a log to test_open_world.

Added additional logs to test_open_world.

Added footsteps sound effects

Using AssetSerializationMaps for tile attributes detection

Reduced freeze duration after spawning in sea maps in editor

added isClimbing getter

cloud updated to reduce alpha when near sea monster enemies

updated conditions for enemy manager spawning for open world

added open world enemy spawn timer logs

added Sea Mine, Lizard Death, Harpoon, Gunshot, Tweaks?

Trimph sfx now plays for every land battle

Fixed footstep sfx while climbing a vine

Null ref fixes for the batch mode

Added venom residue sfx, when damaging the player after attaching

Added generic gun shot sfx

fixed logout login bug / cleaned up and updated logs /

Added jump landing sound effects

Repaired Master.strings.bank

Auto test code debugging improvements

PlayerShipEntiti stawn logic update for stresstesting

Added new test_open_world log.

Update performance parameters before entering while loop - for test_open_world command.

Added missing TargetRpc label.

Disabled zabbix data fetching after test_open_world is complete.

Fixed mistake in changeset 4210.

Fixed mask issue with whirlpool and character portraits.

Added more detailed performance reporting to test_open_world.

Ensured zabbix performance values are reset after an open world test, so new values are fetched for the next test.

clean up test logs

updated xml to support quest item data fetching

updated client xml manager to translate new quest items from database / updated inventory pane l to display proper palettes of blueprint icons

updated farming indicators to only show if the map belongs to the user

updated pvp announcement, removed blank space before message

updated crop spot arrow indicator layer / updated treasure chest to trigger on stay instead of on trigger

#5284 - Managed to get stuck here /

#5354 - Logging out causes a black screen freeze

updated voyage member cell to display indicator that says it is the highest damager in the team

Improvements to Ship Cannon sound effects implementation

Added SFX Type variable to ShipAbilityData

For test_open_world command, now reset zabbix values before the test, rather than after.

Sound assets are no longer used for Web Tools

Fixed an issue where the victory panel would be showing in subsequent pvp games.

Added log to zabbix data fetching function.

Added door close sfx

Added Sail Shredder and Davy Jones abilities sfx

Ship sailing path

enemy spawner adjustments, for cloud build test

removed test log

fixed xml translation for client quest items

disabled client xml until further notice for quest items

fixed deserializing issue for quest item xml

updated inventory system to support quest item display

#5328 - Respawn button allowed me to skip the respawn timer /

UI update

updated quest items to be supported during rewards and inventory stack

updated quest panel reward and requirement to support displaying quest items

Davy Jones ability sound effect now plays once