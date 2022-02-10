PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1376

Audio tweaks
updated instance manager to generate new instance if fetched instance area key is not same as target area key
Added a log to test_open_world.
Added additional logs to test_open_world.
-
Added footsteps sound effects
-
Using AssetSerializationMaps for tile attributes detection
Reduced freeze duration after spawning in sea maps in editor
added isClimbing getter
cloud updated to reduce alpha when near sea monster enemies
updated conditions for enemy manager spawning for open world
added open world enemy spawn timer logs
added Sea Mine, Lizard Death, Harpoon, Gunshot, Tweaks?
Trimph sfx now plays for every land battle
Fixed footstep sfx while climbing a vine
Null ref fixes for the batch mode
Added venom residue sfx, when damaging the player after attaching
Added generic gun shot sfx
fixed logout login bug / cleaned up and updated logs /
Added jump landing sound effects
Repaired Master.strings.bank
Auto test code debugging improvements
PlayerShipEntiti stawn logic update for stresstesting
Added new test_open_world log.
Update performance parameters before entering while loop - for test_open_world command.
Added missing TargetRpc label.
Disabled zabbix data fetching after test_open_world is complete.
Fixed mistake in changeset 4210.
Fixed mask issue with whirlpool and character portraits.
-
Added more detailed performance reporting to test_open_world.
-
Ensured zabbix performance values are reset after an open world test, so new values are fetched for the next test.
clean up test logs
updated xml to support quest item data fetching
updated client xml manager to translate new quest items from database / updated inventory pane l to display proper palettes of blueprint icons
updated farming indicators to only show if the map belongs to the user
updated pvp announcement, removed blank space before message
updated crop spot arrow indicator layer / updated treasure chest to trigger on stay instead of on trigger
#5284 - Managed to get stuck here /
#5354 - Logging out causes a black screen freeze
updated voyage member cell to display indicator that says it is the highest damager in the team
-
Improvements to Ship Cannon sound effects implementation
-
Added SFX Type variable to ShipAbilityData
For test_open_world command, now reset zabbix values before the test, rather than after.
Sound assets are no longer used for Web Tools
Fixed an issue where the victory panel would be showing in subsequent pvp games.
Added log to zabbix data fetching function.
-
Added door close sfx
-
Added Sail Shredder and Davy Jones abilities sfx
Ship sailing path
enemy spawner adjustments, for cloud build test
removed test log
fixed xml translation for client quest items
disabled client xml until further notice for quest items
fixed deserializing issue for quest item xml
updated inventory system to support quest item display
#5328 - Respawn button allowed me to skip the respawn timer /
UI update
updated quest items to be supported during rewards and inventory stack
updated quest panel reward and requirement to support displaying quest items
Davy Jones ability sound effect now plays once
Changed files in this update