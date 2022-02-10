P&C Beta Update: 10.02.2022

Stumbled on something nice while I was about to pack this build up: if you used Cheats on your save, one of the fixes coming with this build greatly boosts the game's performances, which did gradually deteriorate with every achievement/medal the game blocked you from getting.



CANDLE OR POTATO?

Size: 754.7 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Bloo NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Bloo can now use her Sonar skill outside water too

ːswirliesː Ironbark, Tree Blacksmith, added

ːswirliesː "Pea Shooter" and "Mandrakap" can now be crafted at Jardin's shop

ːswirliesː "Potted Fiend" costume for Insect Princess and Progeny has been added. You can forge it at Ironbark's forge

ːswirliesː "Bark Armor" costume for Human/Harvest Princess and Progeny has been added. You can forge it at Ironbark's forge

ːswirliesː Wood will now spawn around the Kingdom's forests

ːswirliesː Added new Campsite/Tavern dialogues for Mermaid/Finhead/Bird Alternative forms

ːswirliesː Reworked Kobold Princess dowry scene. 2 new CGs added!

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed performance deterioration after using Cheats

ːswirliesː Fixed repeated lines in Bird Launchpad

ːswirliesː Fixed the broken Nya Nya Doll items obtained with Black Cat Jar, Mermaid Wish and Breeding Contract (Rabbit)

ːswirliesː Fixed broken Skeleton Princess THICC portraits

ːswirliesː Fixed broken Desert Princess THICC portraits

ːswirliesː Fixed broken Insect Princess THICC expressions

ːswirliesː Fixed NG+ not healing Moth Princess and Dog Princess from some of their Alternative forms statuses