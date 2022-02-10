P&C Beta Update: 10.02.2022

Stumbled on something nice while I was about to pack this build up: if you used Cheats on your save, one of the fixes coming with this build greatly boosts the game's performances, which did gradually deteriorate with every achievement/medal the game blocked you from getting.
CANDLE OR POTATO?
Size: 754.7 MBs
Additions and Changes:
ːswirliesː Bloo NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Bloo can now use her Sonar skill outside water too
ːswirliesː Ironbark, Tree Blacksmith, added
ːswirliesː "Pea Shooter" and "Mandrakap" can now be crafted at Jardin's shop
ːswirliesː "Potted Fiend" costume for Insect Princess and Progeny has been added. You can forge it at Ironbark's forge
ːswirliesː "Bark Armor" costume for Human/Harvest Princess and Progeny has been added. You can forge it at Ironbark's forge
ːswirliesː Wood will now spawn around the Kingdom's forests
ːswirliesː Added new Campsite/Tavern dialogues for Mermaid/Finhead/Bird Alternative forms
ːswirliesː Reworked Kobold Princess dowry scene. 2 new CGs added!
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed performance deterioration after using Cheats
ːswirliesː Fixed repeated lines in Bird Launchpad
ːswirliesː Fixed the broken Nya Nya Doll items obtained with Black Cat Jar, Mermaid Wish and Breeding Contract (Rabbit)
ːswirliesː Fixed broken Skeleton Princess THICC portraits
ːswirliesː Fixed broken Desert Princess THICC portraits
ːswirliesː Fixed broken Insect Princess THICC expressions
ːswirliesː Fixed NG+ not healing Moth Princess and Dog Princess from some of their Alternative forms statuses
Changed depots in beta branch