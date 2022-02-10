0.10.0.17 BETA - New Tutorial, Specialized Containers, Performance Improvements

Hello!

0.10.0.17 has been uploaded to the BETA branch!

There are lots of goodies in this one!

Tutorial

First off, there's a new tutorial. I think it needs a bit of trimming, and some better timing, but it's mostly there. I want to add one or two more tips, but let me know if there's anything you think is missing. I'm also going to make a video tutorial on YouTube because I know some people prefer that. I'll keep you posted on its status.

Entity Tuning

Another big change is the tuning for entity attribute update intervals. Previously, I was updating attributes every 1 minute of game time, and, now, I'm updating them every 5. I felt that, when a settler started to starve or dehydrate, there wasn't a lot of time to address emergencies. With increased intervals, there's way less pressure on the player to scramble for water and food. We'll see how 5 minute intervals feel. I might even go higher because these higher intervals also give me more room for buff values. Time will tell! Or maybe you will. Let me know what you think.

Pathfinding

I've slightly changed how pathfinding works to help with some lag in the later game. The problem was that entities would pathfind all at once, especially once you got more than 25 entities. This would cause some FPS drop as the pathfinding manager tried to process them all. Now, I'm processing pathfinding requests one at a time, and I prioritize closest move targets first. The request also checks to see how long it's taking and it will delay a frame (to let other processes continue), then continue on in the next frame. The downside to this change is that you might see a settler standing there waiting for a path to be found, usually if the path end point is extremely far away. I was playing with some pretty big populations and I didn't notice any serious delays in pathfinding. In fact, I think this system responds faster because I'm delaying using the ms process time instead of the number of iterations a pathfinding process goes through. Of course, any time I touch the pathfinding, there's the chance I've inadvertently broken something else, so do let me know if your people just never move at all.

Container Improvements

You'll notice now that containers can hold more and that some of them have special permissions. Bins, for example, can only hold seeds and resources, but they can hold up to 150 items. Whereas, crates, can hold any item category, but only up to 75 items. Chests will also hold way more to make up for their cost to build. Lastly, there's a new item category, Books, so you can hold tomes and spellbooks in bookcases.

More Tooltip Info

I've added some extra info to tooltips to show what sorts of benefits blueprints provide. Things like movement speed bonuses, container size/permissions, and decay buffs will now be shown. Oh! And you will now see prop requirements for room tooltips.

Patch Notes

There are quite a few fixes in here too. Take a look!

-Entity attributes are now update at 5 minute intervals instead of 1 minute intervals.

-Entity attribute updates are now staggered so that not all entities get hungry all at once.

-Fixed a pathing bug that could cause entities to become stuck.

-Added some prop information to the room tooltips.

-Fixed a bug where entities were getting stuck in an equip item loop.

-Entities that cannot equip items will not longer have uniforms auto created. This should keep cows and chickens from having individual uniforms.

-Fixed a bug where entity intelligence type wasn't being set on load.

-Increased storage capacity for all containers.

-Added item category restrictions to certain containers. The trade off is that a container might hold more, but only be able to hold resources, and seeds. i.e., the Wood/Stone Bin.

-Added an item category for books.

-The bookcase can now hold books.

-Added more info to various tooltips.

-Improved pathfinding performance for larger populations.

-The clay roof is now unlocked with The Basics research.

-Fixed a bug where entities could get stuck in the mating state if they weren't in the same pathing room.

-Fixed a couple places where entities tried to start pathfinding to inaccessible areas.

-Fixed a bug where mating entities could get stuck in infinite move loops as they tried to move to the point the other entity was at simultaneously.

-Search input will now only affect the focused window at the time of search start. This is to avoid windows changing the selected target unintentionally. For example, using search to filter items in the inventory window, then dragging an item onto a uniform, only to have the uniform window change which uniform is selected because of search input.

-Settler search is now more accurate for name searching.

-Fixed an issue where some items would not be removed from rooms that didn't permit them.

What's next!

This is the home stretch to get 0.10 out of beta and into the main branch. There are still a few behavior bugs and tuning things I need to address, but I also need to re-enable several scenarios. Once those things are done, the game should be stable and ready to go to mainline. I'm aiming for no later than the 20th!

That's all for now. Thanks and have a great day!

Waylon