Another hotfix patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 8182038 · Last edited 10 February 2022 – 19:39:05 UTC by Wendy

Another day is over...

...Which mean another patch! Here are the notes, be back soon with some more request fulfilments! In the next one, I'm going to have jobs give days off occasionally, so the job isn't as forced on you.

Tata for now,

Danny

Bug fixes and improvements

⦁ Made some big memory optimisations, game now runs smoother and loads faster

⦁ Fixed a crash that could occur after playing for awhile

⦁ Fixed the time not being 12 hour format for English

⦁ Fixed the job earnings popup showing your cash earned per hour, rather than total cash earned in one shift (you were still getting the correct cash before)

⦁ Fixed an issue with job start times being displayed incorrectly with the Employee perk in particular menus/circumstances

⦁ Remixed/normalised some of the soundtrack, so certain tracks no longer punch your ear drums (looking at you, main menu music and that one piano one...)

⦁ Fixed a few translation/localisation errors

Keep the reports and feedback coming! I'm here for ya