World of Warships update for 10 February 2022

Wargaming Publisher Weekend — LIVE Now!

Captains!

After reaching a staggering milestone of 200 million registered players across multiple hit titles and platforms, we’re proud and excited to announce that the first ever Wargaming Publisher Weekend has officially kicked off!

[CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL OFFERS](https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/wargaming/sale/WargamingSale2022 style=button)

For this glorious occasion, we’ve cooked up a scrumptious menu of heavily discounted DLC, including special cross-game bundles with content for fans of all kinds of warfare!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/24644/Wargaming_Publisher_Weekend_4in1/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1890920/World_of_Warships__Publishers_Gift/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/24611/World_of_Warships__Force_de_Raid/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/24646/World_of_Tanks__Coordinated_Assault_Bundle/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1880790/World_of_Warships__Starter_Pack_Dreadnought/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/844890/World_of_Warships__Exclusive_Starter_Pack/

