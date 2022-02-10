Wargaming Publisher Weekend — LIVE Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8181683 · Last edited 10 February 2022 – 18:26:04 UTC by Wendy

Captains!

After reaching a staggering milestone of 200 million registered players across multiple hit titles and platforms, we’re proud and excited to announce that the first ever Wargaming Publisher Weekend has officially kicked off!

[CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL OFFERS](https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/wargaming/sale/WargamingSale2022 style=button)

For this glorious occasion, we’ve cooked up a scrumptious menu of heavily discounted DLC, including special cross-game bundles with content for fans of all kinds of warfare!

