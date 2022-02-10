1.3.0 (3D Multiplayer)

Another big update! The most important thing in this update is that there is a 3D mode in multiplayer. I also optimized the light in the game very much, the quality has not changed much, but now the game has started to work much faster. I also changed the interface in multiplayer, now everything looks very nice! Naturally, I fixed a few minor bugs:) I hope you enjoy the update! In the next update there will be a rating in multiplayer, but it will only be in the summer.

Good luck to everyone! Do not forget to write reviews, I will be very pleased:))