New Huge Patch goes Live and final Full Release Date - 10th March 2022!

New "No Place Like Home"!

Save game reset

In preparation for the Full Release Patch (coming 10th of March), we have just launched a massive update to our entire game. It is now live and your games should update automatically.

We can't wait for you to try it but unfortunately, it came with a price - we had to erase all your current progress in order to make it work.

We are very sorry that there was no other way and we promise that this was only a one-time thing and it will not happen again.

We are extremely excited about all the new features in No Place Like Home and we hope that you will love them too!

So please accept our apologies and fully enjoy from the beginning a new and upgraded No Place Like Home!



All new save games will carry on with the full release patch!

So what is new?

To be honest almost everything, we have been working on improving every aspect of the game and we are very happy about the results. There have been hundreds of changes to the game but we will try to summarize most important things and keep it short.

New Story and Quests

Whole story and quests have been completely rewritten and updated. We still need to introduce a new animated intro and story recap for full release but to give you glims of what is waiting for you please check out our teaser below:

You play as Ellen, a girl who is ready to move from a temporary space station to Mars after humanity

trash the Earth and decided to abandon it. Just before the move she decides to make a final trip to

her grandpa who stayed on earth and enjoy last holidays on his farm. However when she finally gets

to her destination it turns out that her grandpa and all animals have mysteriously vanished and

whole farm is completely trashed and overrun by strange malicious robots.

She has to keep on cleaning trash and moving forward through world to find whole squad (all farm

animals and her grandpa) and solve the mystery of their disappearance.

All the clues lead to enigmatic sunken city that stretches out of the sea on horizon but she has no

idea how to get there.

Her first encounter is Cornelius, a one of a kind talking chicken who sends her on her quest to save all

chickens and take a good care of them. She has to build them a house, grow food, give them funky

outfits and make an awesome chicken disco party to make all their worries go away.





New UI

We have updated almost the entire game UI and is more polished, refined and as cute as it can get!

You can check it out accross all other screen and as an exmaple on screen below!



New Trash

We have introduced a new Trash to game that looks bigger better and we feel is more enjoyable to clean. Main point behind this decision was optimization and we had to introduce it to game anyway but we are very happy about how it turned out.



New Save Game System

We have upgraded our save system and unstuck button. Now you can save game wherever you want or save game and return to home (as a fast travel option)

You can still use bed to save your game and finish the day but its just an optional option.



New Balance (stilll wip)

We have updated costs of all the items in game to make trash more usefull and resources scarce. Please note that its still work in progress and we are looking forward to your feedback on how it works.

Controller Support (WIP)

We are still working on full implementation but you can already use game controller with our game.

New Items

We have introduced tons of new items with lots new coming soon. You can check a short summary below:















Naming Animals and Hats

You can now name your animals, track their happiness and give them awesome hats!





Animal Parties

Each animal building has its own upgraded version with a party option for your animals! Just check out how happy they get with all the beach balls, bubbles and disco lights!





Fun Interactions

We have also added some fun interaction with animals and we will be adding tons of more for full release. You can already setup a picnic for your animals or show your pigs the world by giving them balloons!



World Map and position tracking

We have finally introduced fully functional world map where you can track your character, other npcs and most important interest points.





Stickers

We have introduced a full sticker system where you get stickers for in game achievements and can claim various rewards for collecting them!



Collections

We have also created a new way to track all your progress and collections so you can see what else you can discover in game!





Sprint and Upgrades for Drill and Vacuum

We have made a more meaningful tools upgrade system and once fully upgraded it turns you into an unstoppable trash disposal machine!



Brand new Ellen's House!

We have updated the outside and inside look of Ellens house and now you will get full access to all rooms inside once you unlock them.





Sound overhaul!

We have added lot of new music tracks and sounds to game and we will keep on adding more for full release patch!

Ellen's new look

We really tried at update Ellens model completely from scratch but it proved to be a bit too big a task for us. We did what we could to improve current Ellen and we are very satisfied with the results, we hope you will like her too!



What is coming up next?

There are tons of polishes, refinements, adjustments and new features coming up in the upcoming weeks and the biggest topics are:

Drowned city - final chapter

There is also small new chapter coming up for full release featuring drowned city and your final encounter. We do not want to spoil too much so you will have to wait and see for yourself ;)



Language Versions

As a reminder, those languages will be available for Full Release:

German

French

Russian

Polish

Spanish (European)

Chinese (Simplified)

Food buffs:

Those are coming in the following few weeks as we did not manage to introduce them with this patch.

Bug reports:

As always you can report all the bugs here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1472660/discussions/0/3178981452986638078/

More and better - Full release

We have an awesome 4 weeks ahead of us that we can fully use on polishing our title and introducing new exciting features and we can wait to show you No Place Like Home in its full glory!

See you all on March 10th 2022 for full release!