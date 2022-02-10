 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

7 Days to End with You update for 10 February 2022

1.1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 8181134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that caused "the person's" body to be displayed twice under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug that caused certain events to occur even if you were not working with the person.

Fixed a bug that caused certain events to occur even if you were not working with the person. It will be displayed except during language confirmation, and the specification is to display a message that cannot be used when tapped.

Changed files in this update

7 Days to End with You Depot 1859281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.