Fixed a bug that caused "the person's" body to be displayed twice under certain conditions.
Fixed a bug that caused certain events to occur even if you were not working with the person.
Fixed a bug that caused certain events to occur even if you were not working with the person. It will be displayed except during language confirmation, and the specification is to display a message that cannot be used when tapped.
7 Days to End with You update for 10 February 2022
1.1.04
Changed files in this update