Out Tomorrow On Early Access

Hey all,

The wait is almost over - we're extremely excited to say Die After Sunset goes live tomorrow on Early Access!

Tomorrow you can get your hands on

Two playable characters, two very different playstyles! Play as the pistol wielding, sharp-shooting, time travelling, April! Or assume the role of Rido, a submachine gun-wielding test subject, GONE WRONG!

Three unique levels and bosses! The fight doesn't stop at Waikiki Beach... Battle vicious bosses on Treasure Island and Mock Town too!

Dozens of items and power ups... Manipulate gravity to change the tide of battles with the gravity grenade or find your own personal drone to even the score! There's dozens of items and power ups to experiment with.

Multiple missions to undertake and help you gain items you'll need to fight colossal bosses!

More to come! Multiple updates adding everything from co-op gameplay to brand new characters and levels are all planned for the coming months.

20% off launch week. Grab a great deal with Die After Sunset launching at a discounted price of £9.99 / €11.99 / $11.99!

So, what's to come after Early Access, we hear you ask?

This is just the start!

Our early access release is just the start of plenty of things to come. Over the next three months we will be adding new levels, characters, items, missions and constantly tweaking Die After Sunset with the help of community feedback. Join our discord to give your feedback and help shape the future of development!



March Kicks off with a brand new level to explore, with a terrifying new boss to fight at the end of it. You'll be armed with a couple of new missions to undertake; helping you get the best build possible before the dreaded sunset.





And then... there was three. Brand new character 'Hune' joins April and Rido to make for three playable characters to choose from! Hune's playstyle is, different, to say the least. Keep an eye out in March to learn a little more about her!





In May, you'll go head-to-head with NegaMurk...

The alien creature that is responsible for the attack on Earth. Take on the game's final boss in a brand new level that'll test your skills to the limits.

To make matters worse, a brand new Murkor-type plagues the map. Luckily, you'll have a new batch of missions to help power yourself up to help tackle this new infestation!

