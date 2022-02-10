Catalyst Wake Released!

Hello! Catalyst Wake has finally been released on Steam! Hopefully the wait is worth it.

To celebrate the occasion, I've changed the main menu — one of the very few things on my list of "potential future updates".

I will continue to support Catalyst Wake with bug fixes and additional features after release. Be sure to let me know if you run into any issues. I know some Mac users were having difficulties — my hope was that by upgrading my computer to Catalina, it would fix that issue, and the game runs fine for me, but I do not know yet if it was resolved for anyone experiencing those problems.

I hope you enjoy the game!

— LockedOn.

You can visit [www.lockedongames.com](www.lockedongames.com) to see more about upcoming games.