The Evolving World: Catalyst Wake update for 10 February 2022

Catalyst Wake Released!

Build 8180589 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello! Catalyst Wake has finally been released on Steam! Hopefully the wait is worth it.

To celebrate the occasion, I've changed the main menu — one of the very few things on my list of "potential future updates".

I will continue to support Catalyst Wake with bug fixes and additional features after release. Be sure to let me know if you run into any issues. I know some Mac users were having difficulties — my hope was that by upgrading my computer to Catalina, it would fix that issue, and the game runs fine for me, but I do not know yet if it was resolved for anyone experiencing those problems.

I hope you enjoy the game!

— LockedOn.

You can visit [www.lockedongames.com](www.lockedongames.com) to see more about upcoming games.

