Category Review Continues + Stage Updates!

Hey everyone!

Another update for Trivia Tricks is coming your way! The Animals and History categories have been quality reviewed and there are a few updates to a number of stages too!

Firstly, we've continued our efforts to remove overly niche, complicated and poorly worded questions from our database - this time focusing on Animals and History. This will improve the overall quality of our questions with more improvements to come in future updates.

Some improvements to stages have also been added in this update! Now each stage has its own unique confetti shapes and colors at the end of a game. Isle del Trickster also has new models to replace carry-overs from the Studio stage.

Lastly some Workshop developments! Over the last two weeks, we've been implementing security for Workshop custom question packs. With these measures in place you won't have to risk your questions being used elsewhere without your permission.

Like what we’re doing? Hit the thumbs up below this news post! Have more detailed thoughts? Consider leaving a Steam Review letting us know what you think, or join our ever-growing Discord. Thank you for following Trivia Tricks!

The full patch notes are as follows!

Each stage now has unique confetti colors and shapes!

The summer stage, Isle del Trickster, has some new models added!

Some camera angles have been updated to better frame the player characters!

The Chance Round balls no longer clip fully inside the podium before granting the player their effect.

The Twitch Authorization website has been updated to make the copy code button clearer.

The Animals & History categories have been quality reviewed!

Animal questions that focused on less well-known species have been removed or reworked.

Animal questions now have consistent capitalization throughout the category.

Animal questions that were very similar to each other (such as the collective noun questions) have been removed or rewritten.

History questions that focused on dates have now had their dates spread out more to make it easier to identify the answer.

History questions that focused on very niche knowledge have been removed or reworked.

Some of the Festive questions that were migrated to Animals & History have been removed.

The wording of many questions in Animals & History have been enhanced for improved readability.

When Trivia Tricks loads your Question Packs in the Preview Menu, there are now detailed error messages to tell you if the file doesn't match what Trivia Tricks is expecting.

While not included in this update, work has been completed allowing Workshop Question Packs to be encrypted and decrypted to protect your questions from being copied or used outside of Trivia Tricks without your permission.

Menus that will allow you to upload Workshop items are nearing completion, but will not be made available until the Workshop support launches.

We plan to release more bi-weekly updates containing category reviews, bug fixes and new content while Workshop development continues!