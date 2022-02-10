Boat Naming & RADAR Update

BOAT NAMES

This update brings the 1st of the boat customisation systems to the game so that you can now give your boats a suitable name. Names are displayed in sensible positions on the boat hull.

Purchased boats will be automatically given a random name but you can change this in the boat deployment page.

Boat names are saved into the save game system

RADAR/GPS

The RADAR and GPS have been updated so that they now have "North Up" and "Head Up" modes. You can toggle the modes using the up/down keys on the MFD.

"North Up" is the default mode and as the name suggests North is always at the top of the screen and it is your boat's icon that rotates to show your direction. This mode makes it easier for you to hold a compass heading but makes determining positions of objects in relation to your boat a little more tricky.

"Head Up" means your current heading is always to the top of the screen and it is the map that rotates around you. This mode helps you with situation awareness as it clearly shows the bearing to objects in relation to your boat. E.g. A RADAR contact to the top, bottom, left or right of the screen will be in front, behind, to the left or to the right of your boat respectively.

Other updates