v0.90.2 Mini Update

Added 3 new trinkets

All classes now start with Spell: Surge. If the first spell you get on each run is quite situational, you're likely to be sitting with unused mana. This aims to give all classes a generally-useful spell to spend your mana on.

Status icons and some spell effect icons have been "modernised". This aims to make icons minimalistic and improve visual clarity. Let me know how you feel about the new icons!

Added unique SFX for most damaging statuses

Minor SFX improvements

Minor UI polish and visual improvements

"Enemy is stunned and defeated" effect is now named "Obliterated"

Added VFX for when enemies are Obliterated

Bosses can no longer have the "Numb" passive

Item: Bless Potion bless duration lowered from 3 to 2 turns

Item: Luxium spawn chance increased slightly

Enemy Passive: Hearty regen duration lowered from 3 to 2 turns

Spell Changes:

Aftershock damage lowered from 5 to 4

Deplete cost increased from 20 to 26

Conversion cost increased from 24 to 26

Override will no longer force trigger Overload, cost lowered from 22 to 16

Trinket Changes:

Butterfly Brooch damage lowered from 10% to 8% (6% to 5% for bosses)

Stone Fist damage lowered from 6 to 4

Ichimonji damage lowered from 15 to 10

Blue Ice Shard damage increased from 2 to 3

Static Hairpin damage lowered from 8 to 6

Sorcerer's Circlet is now a common (white) trinket

Trap Converter is now a common (white) trinket

Totem Pole is now a common (white) trinket; heal lowered from 3 to 2

Piggy Bank is now a common (white) trinket; gold interest lowered from 12% to 10%

Sapphire Earrings effect changed to "Store excess mana you gain, up to 10. Active: Gain double stored mana (can overflow)"

Fixed bug with Item: Rage Elixir damage triggering twice

Fixed bug with Spell: Conversion removing enemy statuses on hover

Skill: Yoink! will now only affect damage forecast if there is only 1 buff to steal

Structure: Transmutator will now correctly let player use the "Lose 10 Max HP" option when on low HP