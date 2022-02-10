[IMPORTANT] Name change

Hello everyone!

Already 7 months ago, we released our game, and you welcomed it with such enthusiasm, it warmed our hearts.

4 months ago, we grew up and officially announced the creation of StudioGoupil, with a change of logo, graphic charter, font, and so on.

This evolution has proven that we have grown, with and thanks to you.

Today, we are taking a new step to go beyond what we were at the launch, by changing the name of the game.

From now on, the game developed by StudioGoupil is called “Ghost Exorcism Inc” !

What does this change for players? Nothing at all ! Saves are normally transferred, you keep your level and your money that you had during your previous connection to the game.

What does this change for the development team? We can see the future in a better light, with even more entities to exterminate, always more incredible places to investigate, and even more new things that we will be happy to share with you in the times to come.

We take advantage of this change to update Ghost Exorcism Inc, and here is the patchnote:

Localization & Voice

Any non-translated text will appear in the game in English. Some text may be translated with Google Translate. If you wish to submit language corrections, or translations, please do so by visiting our translations page

(Langage) Update of all langage files.

(Vocal) Update of all vocal files.

Systems

Update the logo

Update "Bug Report" & "Game Info" on the tablet.

Other minor link and message fixes.

Click to see our Development Roadmap!

Click to see our Bug Board (track all known bugs)!

Once again, thank you for reading, and thank you very much for your continued support and feedback!

There are many more changes, updates, and fixes in the coming update, and the full patchnotes will be available once we've released the update to the Public Pre-Production Beta branch.

Don't forget your Crucifixes and your Mary Statues!

The Ghost Exorcism Inc. Team

UPDATE - Following popular demand, on our Discord as here, here are details about the name change: