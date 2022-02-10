[IMPORTANT] Name change

Hello everyone!
Already 7 months ago, we released our game, and you welcomed it with such enthusiasm, it warmed our hearts.
4 months ago, we grew up and officially announced the creation of StudioGoupil, with a change of logo, graphic charter, font, and so on.
This evolution has proven that we have grown, with and thanks to you.
Today, we are taking a new step to go beyond what we were at the launch, by changing the name of the game.
From now on, the game developed by StudioGoupil is called “Ghost Exorcism Inc” !
What does this change for players? Nothing at all ! Saves are normally transferred, you keep your level and your money that you had during your previous connection to the game.
What does this change for the development team? We can see the future in a better light, with even more entities to exterminate, always more incredible places to investigate, and even more new things that we will be happy to share with you in the times to come.
We take advantage of this change to update Ghost Exorcism Inc, and here is the patchnote:
UPDATES & ADDITIONS
Localization & Voice
- Any non-translated text will appear in the game in English. Some text may be translated with Google Translate. If you wish to submit language corrections, or translations, please do so by visiting our translations page
- (Langage) Update of all langage files.
- (Vocal) Update of all vocal files.
Systems
- Update the logo
- Update "Bug Report" & "Game Info" on the tablet.
- Other minor link and message fixes.
Click to see our Development Roadmap!
Click to see our Bug Board (track all known bugs)!
Once again, thank you for reading, and thank you very much for your continued support and feedback!
There are many more changes, updates, and fixes in the coming update, and the full patchnotes will be available once we've released the update to the Public Pre-Production Beta branch.
Don't forget your Crucifixes and your Mary Statues!
- The Ghost Exorcism Inc. Team
UPDATE - Following popular demand, on our Discord as here, here are details about the name change:
- The first reason is legal, another company asked us to change our name, and after months of reflection and as we are a small studio, we decided to change.
- The game has always been more than an investigation game, and the new name is an opportunity to set ourselves apart, to remind you that you are here to exorcise entities, and we will continue to evolve it in this direction.
- Some noted that the new acronym is different, it's true, we looked for other solutions but the 'Ghost' was important to us and we didn't want to get rid of it. Whether you use GEI, GEx, GExInc or something else, we know the community will make the game their own, and for that we are eternally grateful.
Changed files in this update