Wingspan: European Expansion Closed Beta has Launched

Birders!
Wingspan: European Expansion beta testing on Steam has officially started! Check your e-mails if you haven’t done it yet and use your eagle eyes to find even the most sneaky bugs! And also - have fun!
Below is a reminder of the methods for reporting bugs:
-
You can use the in-game's bug reporting system. To do this, go into the game settings, click on a bubble with a worm inside in the upper left corner of the screen. Open it and describe the problem there.
-
For complex bugs, you can attach the log files "Player" and "Player-prev" to your reports. Send them to support@monstercouch.com. Put "EE Steam Beta" in the title of the email. Below is the location of the files:
PC log location:
C:Users[username]AppDataLocalLowMonsterCouchWingspan
MACOS log location:
~/Library/Logs/MonsterCouch/Wingspan/Player.log
-
You can also write about bugs directly in the private, dedicated ee-steam-beta-bug-reports channel on Wingspan Discord. We are checking all reports regularly. You can join here.
-
If possible, please attach screenshots and describe step by step the actions that led to the bug. Try to do this regardless of the method of reporting the bug.
Testing ends on February 15!
