 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Escape The Pacific update for 10 February 2022

Alpha 58 - Hotfix 10

Share · View all patches · Build 8180138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

A new Hotfix (10) for Alpha 58 (regular and experimental) is now available!

Changelog:

  1. Fixed: Player catapulted into the air when entering deep water with Map in hand
  2. Fixed: Swim mode initiates too late (water above head of the player)
  3. Fixed: Missing Lashings (indicating fastened state) on Plank Small Doors
  4. Fixed: Levitating needless upper (third) lashings above Small Doors
  5. Fixed: Tiny objects (Compass, Axe Stone Shard, ...) falling into the ground when dropped
  6. Fixed: "Aiming" with Compass in hand collides with Raft objects and makes the raft tilt
  7. Fixed: Raft begins to tilt after Torch/Lantern was hung on Torch/Lantern Wall holder
  8. Fixed: Global map not cleaned completely when starting/loading a game (earlier measurements still displayed)
  9. Fixed: Performing an incorrect measurement with the Sextant at Cluster Global position level, renders already accurate measurements into inaccurate
  10. Fixed: Performing an incorrect measurement with the Sextant at Island Local position level, renders already accurate measurements into inaccurate
  11. Fixed: Last measured Global Position marker (circle without name) not erased in case of successfully measured Global Cluster position
  12. Fixed: Not correct switching from Compass to Sextant when changing from Local to Global map (additional pressing of the Sextant key was needed even when the Sextant was already held in hand)
  13. Fixed: Unnecessary Sextant_to_Compass animation played when changing from Global map to Local map and the Compass was already held in hand
  14. Fixed: Sometimes the Player is catapulted to Air when using the Sextant on the open Ocean
  15. Fixed: Disappearing cursor in Sleep screen when Controller was used
  16. Fixed: Sextant measurements on Global Map sometimes weren't saved
  17. Fixed: Sometimes not accurate Sextant Global position measurement
  18. Changed: Global Map zooming speeded up
  19. Changed: Set More accurate Cluster size on Global Map
  20. Changed: More accurate "inaccuracy" ellipse size calculation in Global Map
  21. Fixed: Sometimes not accurate Sextant Local position measurement
  22. Changed: More accurate "inaccuracy" ellipse size calculation in Local Map

NOT FIXED: Items still sometimes falling through the ground. This is due to Unity internal Terrain mechanic change. We’re working to fix this as soon as possible and we appreciate your input and patience.

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.

Changed files in this update

Lost in Pacific Content Depot 655291
  • Loading history…
Lost in Pacific Depot - Upload/Download/Run Test Depot 655299
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.