Alpha 58 - Hotfix 10

Hello everyone,
A new Hotfix (10) for Alpha 58 (regular and experimental) is now available!
Changelog:
- Fixed: Player catapulted into the air when entering deep water with Map in hand
- Fixed: Swim mode initiates too late (water above head of the player)
- Fixed: Missing Lashings (indicating fastened state) on Plank Small Doors
- Fixed: Levitating needless upper (third) lashings above Small Doors
- Fixed: Tiny objects (Compass, Axe Stone Shard, ...) falling into the ground when dropped
- Fixed: "Aiming" with Compass in hand collides with Raft objects and makes the raft tilt
- Fixed: Raft begins to tilt after Torch/Lantern was hung on Torch/Lantern Wall holder
- Fixed: Global map not cleaned completely when starting/loading a game (earlier measurements still displayed)
- Fixed: Performing an incorrect measurement with the Sextant at Cluster Global position level, renders already accurate measurements into inaccurate
- Fixed: Performing an incorrect measurement with the Sextant at Island Local position level, renders already accurate measurements into inaccurate
- Fixed: Last measured Global Position marker (circle without name) not erased in case of successfully measured Global Cluster position
- Fixed: Not correct switching from Compass to Sextant when changing from Local to Global map (additional pressing of the Sextant key was needed even when the Sextant was already held in hand)
- Fixed: Unnecessary Sextant_to_Compass animation played when changing from Global map to Local map and the Compass was already held in hand
- Fixed: Sometimes the Player is catapulted to Air when using the Sextant on the open Ocean
- Fixed: Disappearing cursor in Sleep screen when Controller was used
- Fixed: Sextant measurements on Global Map sometimes weren't saved
- Fixed: Sometimes not accurate Sextant Global position measurement
- Changed: Global Map zooming speeded up
- Changed: Set More accurate Cluster size on Global Map
- Changed: More accurate "inaccuracy" ellipse size calculation in Global Map
- Fixed: Sometimes not accurate Sextant Local position measurement
- Changed: More accurate "inaccuracy" ellipse size calculation in Local Map
NOT FIXED: Items still sometimes falling through the ground. This is due to Unity internal Terrain mechanic change. We’re working to fix this as soon as possible and we appreciate your input and patience.
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
Changed files in this update