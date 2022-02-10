Alpha 58 - Hotfix 10

Hello everyone,

A new Hotfix (10) for Alpha 58 (regular and experimental) is now available!

Changelog:

Fixed: Player catapulted into the air when entering deep water with Map in hand Fixed: Swim mode initiates too late (water above head of the player) Fixed: Missing Lashings (indicating fastened state) on Plank Small Doors Fixed: Levitating needless upper (third) lashings above Small Doors Fixed: Tiny objects (Compass, Axe Stone Shard, ...) falling into the ground when dropped Fixed: "Aiming" with Compass in hand collides with Raft objects and makes the raft tilt Fixed: Raft begins to tilt after Torch/Lantern was hung on Torch/Lantern Wall holder Fixed: Global map not cleaned completely when starting/loading a game (earlier measurements still displayed) Fixed: Performing an incorrect measurement with the Sextant at Cluster Global position level, renders already accurate measurements into inaccurate Fixed: Performing an incorrect measurement with the Sextant at Island Local position level, renders already accurate measurements into inaccurate Fixed: Last measured Global Position marker (circle without name) not erased in case of successfully measured Global Cluster position Fixed: Not correct switching from Compass to Sextant when changing from Local to Global map (additional pressing of the Sextant key was needed even when the Sextant was already held in hand) Fixed: Unnecessary Sextant_to_Compass animation played when changing from Global map to Local map and the Compass was already held in hand Fixed: Sometimes the Player is catapulted to Air when using the Sextant on the open Ocean Fixed: Disappearing cursor in Sleep screen when Controller was used Fixed: Sextant measurements on Global Map sometimes weren't saved Fixed: Sometimes not accurate Sextant Global position measurement Changed: Global Map zooming speeded up Changed: Set More accurate Cluster size on Global Map Changed: More accurate "inaccuracy" ellipse size calculation in Global Map Fixed: Sometimes not accurate Sextant Local position measurement Changed: More accurate "inaccuracy" ellipse size calculation in Local Map

NOT FIXED: Items still sometimes falling through the ground. This is due to Unity internal Terrain mechanic change. We’re working to fix this as soon as possible and we appreciate your input and patience.

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.