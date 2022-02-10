 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Kiospoly update for 10 February 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 8180055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update we are applying some changes that were already planned, and fixing some important bugs.

• The player was unable to reconnect properly if they were in prison.

• Fixed a bug where the player would get stuck after marathoning for a tile they didn't have money to buy.

• A warning is now given reminding the player to roll the dice or skip the turn.

• Now you can change the size of the map (between medium and large).

Thanks to the players who are submitting their suggestions.

Regards,

Mayha Murasaki

Changed files in this update

Kiospoly Content Depot 1761651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.