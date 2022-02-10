Patch Notes 1.0.0.9

In this update we are applying some changes that were already planned, and fixing some important bugs.

• The player was unable to reconnect properly if they were in prison.

• Fixed a bug where the player would get stuck after marathoning for a tile they didn't have money to buy.

• A warning is now given reminding the player to roll the dice or skip the turn.

• Now you can change the size of the map (between medium and large).

Thanks to the players who are submitting their suggestions.

Regards,

Mayha Murasaki