Shady Lewd Kart Update & Fixes!

After a month of crushing, balancing and leveling we have a solid build for you to play. Fixing most if not all the bugs we found. Upgrading the game to the latest Unity version and even improving the AI of the other racers! As always thank you all for waiting on this hell of an update! Any bugs? Swing by our discord server and let us know what you find!
Stay tuned cause new content is JUST around the corner!
v1.40
General upgrades
The game project has been ported to a new Unity engine version
Improved pitgirl unlock load data failsafe
Features
New hat: Horns and ears
New Lock N' Lewd with Demons Rise Up! (Horns and ears hat + coins)
Track changes
Moved Hentai XXXpress wooden bridge between the two first wagons of the second train a bit to the left
AI upgrades
Implemented AI pathway recovery code for when CPU racers fall off and respawn
Coded CPU to not lock on to boostpads if there's an obstacle between them and the boostpad
Tweaked AI to jump ramps closer to the edge
Added additional AI path point at the end of Leisure Sleeze Apocalypse
Fixed erroneous area in an AI pathpoint in Uncharted Wild Woods
Tweaked AI pathway in Sky Garage Storm
Visual and sound tweaks
Added postprocessing effects to menu scenes
Modified The Vagrant logo to include a white outline
Reduced light levels in Trash Dome On Ice
Tweaked light levels in Uncharted Wild Woods
Lowered the strength of the spotlights in Trash Dome On Ice
Fixes
Fixed Gallery picture 223 not loading
Fixed Jane's intro preview icon not loading in gallery
Modified Main Menu ring size code to adapt to all screen sizes
Fixed Jeep not appearing in the museum when unlocked
Tweaked AI path in Uncharted Wild Woods in slope after lower area
Slightly increased Force area in the wagon canopy ramp so AI can jump up easier
Moved checkpoint that was over breakable part in Hentai XXXpress back a bit
Fixed Jane's damage bubble category in gallery
Tweaked respawn distance to prevent respawning out of track in specific spots
Tweaked checkpoint that is right before the jump between trains in Hentai XXXpress
Moved a bit down the chimneys in the Hentai XXXpress so they're not detached from the roof
Optimized projectile code to reduce lag on boss races
Protected the Bios, Collection, Pitgirls, Lock N' Lewd, Event and Pitgirl menus from button mashing softlock
Made projectiles not spawn explosions if the game is transitioning to a different scene
Fixed bug that made all trash bags explode after a minute of gameplay
Fixed ocassional transition screen error message
Fixed animation bug with Master Speedster kart
Fixed spawn position for checkpoints inside the tunnel in Leisure Sleaze Alley
Removed typos from Jane's bio text
