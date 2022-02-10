Shady Lewd Kart Update & Fixes!



After a month of crushing, balancing and leveling we have a solid build for you to play. Fixing most if not all the bugs we found. Upgrading the game to the latest Unity version and even improving the AI of the other racers! As always thank you all for waiting on this hell of an update! Any bugs? Swing by our discord server and let us know what you find!

Stay tuned cause new content is JUST around the corner!

v1.40

General upgrades

The game project has been ported to a new Unity engine version

Improved pitgirl unlock load data failsafe

Features

New hat: Horns and ears

New Lock N' Lewd with Demons Rise Up! (Horns and ears hat + coins)

Track changes

Moved Hentai XXXpress wooden bridge between the two first wagons of the second train a bit to the left

AI upgrades

Implemented AI pathway recovery code for when CPU racers fall off and respawn

Coded CPU to not lock on to boostpads if there's an obstacle between them and the boostpad

Tweaked AI to jump ramps closer to the edge

Added additional AI path point at the end of Leisure Sleeze Apocalypse

Fixed erroneous area in an AI pathpoint in Uncharted Wild Woods

Tweaked AI pathway in Sky Garage Storm

Visual and sound tweaks

Added postprocessing effects to menu scenes

Modified The Vagrant logo to include a white outline

Reduced light levels in Trash Dome On Ice

Tweaked light levels in Uncharted Wild Woods

Lowered the strength of the spotlights in Trash Dome On Ice

Fixes

Fixed Gallery picture 223 not loading

Fixed Jane's intro preview icon not loading in gallery

Modified Main Menu ring size code to adapt to all screen sizes

Fixed Jeep not appearing in the museum when unlocked

Tweaked AI path in Uncharted Wild Woods in slope after lower area

Slightly increased Force area in the wagon canopy ramp so AI can jump up easier

Moved checkpoint that was over breakable part in Hentai XXXpress back a bit

Fixed Jane's damage bubble category in gallery

Tweaked respawn distance to prevent respawning out of track in specific spots

Tweaked checkpoint that is right before the jump between trains in Hentai XXXpress

Moved a bit down the chimneys in the Hentai XXXpress so they're not detached from the roof

Optimized projectile code to reduce lag on boss races

Protected the Bios, Collection, Pitgirls, Lock N' Lewd, Event and Pitgirl menus from button mashing softlock

Made projectiles not spawn explosions if the game is transitioning to a different scene

Fixed bug that made all trash bags explode after a minute of gameplay

Fixed ocassional transition screen error message

Fixed animation bug with Master Speedster kart

Fixed spawn position for checkpoints inside the tunnel in Leisure Sleaze Alley

Removed typos from Jane's bio text