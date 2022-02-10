 Skip to content

Monsters and Weapons update for 10 February 2022

Small hotfix - huge thank you!

Build 8179875

HOORAY for a successful launch of Monsters and Weapons.

Your support means a lot to me since this is my first game!

Hotfix updates:

Some monsters on area 1 had their health lowered.

Assassin's "sharpened blade" changed to start at "4 or less energy"

Summoner's "Purple eye" health lowered.

Assassin text fixed.

Class master achievement fixed.

Fixed a Thief bug fixed where he could not get more attack on the daggers.

Some code cleanup.

Remember to send in any feedback to: bocarystudios@gmail.com

WHAT'S NEXT?

The first major update to Monsters and Weapons will include tons of new items!

Some of which will only be available once you unlock its corresponding achievement.

You can also expect some other exciting stuff!

This update is set to launch in a few months.

See you soon!

