Roads, an Adjustable Splitter, 12 new tasks for the Custom Game and more!

Hello everyone, ReFactory team’s online!

This update brings Roads for the Trucks, some new objectives for the Custom Game mode, an adjustable Splitter, and an additional spaceport. We’ve also added the ability to take the Radars to a new level and get new perks for delivering cargo into orbit.

Now, for more details about changes in the ReFactory update. Let’s roll!

Development of the Transport System

Meet Roads! From your feedback, Truck speed was an important parameter to be refined. Now, vehicles and drones move much faster using roads (+50%).

Freight stations can now be built over conveyor belts.

Information about «En route» resources was added to the Freight Stations window.

The game now offers new achievements related to cargo transportation. The fuel for transport and spacecraft became more efficient: it now gives 60 units instead of 20.

We continue to work on improving the Transportation System. We carefully study all the wishes of the players and try to implement them in the game.

We’re aware of the players' request for more control over the movement of trucks, as well as the priorities of cargo transportation. We’re still in the process of implementing a balanced solution.

Improvements to the Custom Game mode

Now enabling the «Many deposits» option in the Custom Game settings makes the map generation more harmonious. And for those of you who were too bored, we added 12 new objectives of delivering cargo into orbit.

Shipping the cargo takes on the full functionality of the entire Spaceport. This means that in the game will appear… drum roll, please!

Additional Spaceport and Perks

To send the cargo delivery to orbit in Custom Game, we added the possibility to build 2 Spaceports at once. Research the “Satellite” tech and gain +1 Spaceports into your collection!

Thus,

Spaceport 1 is to open the game map and deposits by launching satellites.

Spaceport 2 is responsible for shipping cargo into orbit and receiving perks!

New Splitter

Now the Splitter has 3 outlets. Each of them can be closed and configured.

After researching the “Resource Filter” tech, the Splitter can be upgraded to 3 outlets.

New Overlays

We take the control of the base to a new level: there are now displays of the areas covered by Radars and Building Drones. You also get a building grid.

displaying the building grid

displaying the Radar coverage area

displaying the zone of Building Yards operation

New tech: «Telemetry»

Now you can boost the Radars to become even more convenient and useful for the player.

What will that research give?

Telemetry lvl. 1 - acceleration of identification of underground deposits.

Telemetry lvl. 2 - increasing Railgun fire rate within the Radar range.

Telemetry lvl. 3 - increasing the air defense radius within the Radar range.

Knowledge Base development

The tab «Miscellaneous» was added to the Knowledge Base. There you will find various objects of the game world with descriptions. The ReFactory world is becoming increasingly streamlined!

Other fixes

Added selection of the number of auto-savers in the Game settings.

Reworked the wind power formula. There will no longer be any situations where the wind turbine is inactive in a calm. Thank the Tech God! Wind power will be a little more efficient now.

Added the possibility to set a hotkey to the «Fix Everything» option.

A small cosmetic fix - Tips to Graphical Interface Elements (PC) have appeared.

ReFactory tips added to the boot screen.

Сorrected an unfortunate error where the Protective Droid could not find a way to the base on the command «Home». Now everything is fine!

Ruled out the situation where it was impossible to build the Large Freight Station on the swamp. It was a bug that needed to be fixed.

Eliminated the missing resources from the Container if the filter was set to the resource that was already in it.

Other minor fixes.

We are waiting for any bugs you found in Discord

We always appreciate feedback!