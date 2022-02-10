KeeperRL Alpha 34 testing build is available

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

An unofficial Alpha 34 build is out on the BETA branch. Check it out if you're an experienced player and want an early glimpse of all the new stuff!

Please post your feedback in the comments below.

If you are new to KeeperRL, it is strongly recommended that to stick to the official Alpha 33 patch for now, as this build is very unstable, and the tutorial doesn't work at the moment.

Please also note that until the patch is officially released, the save file format may change at any moment, and you saves may be lost. (although I'll do my best to avoid this).

To opt into the build, please go into the game's properties, BETA tab, and choose the "dev" branch.