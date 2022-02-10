Test Branch Update (Beta 2.0.6)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for Beta 2.0.6 available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Fixes

Fixed loading of custom missions using certain doors

Fixed missing assets in the planning view

Fixed the character spawns orientation in the skirmish missions

Fixed the character spawn orientation in randomly generated exfiltration missions

Fixed missed shots hitting windows

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.