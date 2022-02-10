You may now kiss the bride

Hi!

Today we're releasing a new content pack, the Wedding Pack, featuring... well, you can probably guess the theme!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1795250

Remember that you can get the content packs with an additional discount if you purchase the Farm Together Complete Bundle (items you already own are deducted from the price, so it's always the best possible deal!):

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/9058/Farm_Together_Complete/

This is the second of the 4 packs planned. As you probably remember, we held a poll to decide the theme for the 4th pack, and Fantasy has been the winner! So while we're still finishing a few items of the 3rd pack, we've also started designing a few fantasy themed items. We think you'll love them!

We're also taking the chance to let you know that our latest game, Ziggurat 2, has been released on consoles (Xbox, PS4/PS5 and Switch) this week, so if you're into dungeon crawling shooters, go check it out!