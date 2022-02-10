 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Farm Together update for 10 February 2022

You may now kiss the bride

Share · View all patches · Build 8179463 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

Today we're releasing a new content pack, the Wedding Pack, featuring... well, you can probably guess the theme!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1795250

Remember that you can get the content packs with an additional discount if you purchase the Farm Together Complete Bundle (items you already own are deducted from the price, so it's always the best possible deal!):

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/9058/Farm_Together_Complete/

This is the second of the 4 packs planned. As you probably remember, we held a poll to decide the theme for the 4th pack, and Fantasy has been the winner! So while we're still finishing a few items of the 3rd pack, we've also started designing a few fantasy themed items. We think you'll love them!

We're also taking the chance to let you know that our latest game, Ziggurat 2, has been released on consoles (Xbox, PS4/PS5 and Switch) this week, so if you're into dungeon crawling shooters, go check it out!

Changed files in this update

Farm Together Content Depot 673951
  • Loading history…
Farm Together OSX Depot 673952
  • Loading history…
Farm Together Linux Depot 673953
  • Loading history…
Farm Together Content Win32 Depot 673954
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.