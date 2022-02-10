Patch notes for 1.5.3f1

Changed color of shadow vulture in desert zone 2 so it's easier to see

Added Deervil Den to minimap

The Gopher holes near the bridges in farthest biomes open automatically as soon as player enters for any reason

Sprout Energy rework - Holds 3 charges, Blast is larger. Charge does not disappear when going to/from town or saving/loading.

Golden Goose drops more fertilizer and drops a lesser pigeon scroll

Added rewards to season tally

Removed scrolls from the gold and silver large bulb loot pool

Decreased difficulty of elite snowmen - they have slightly less health, bullet spread, and speed

Raised max chickens from 20 to 26 and increased egg value from 10 to 15

Whiskey Shot recharges tractor 35 seconds instead of 20 seconds

Reduced Mushroom boss reproduction rate and max mushrooms for later years

Reduced worm boss movement speed

Slug Blood Moon - decreased spawn chance for fire and banana slugs

Carrot Tractor no longer drops seeds

Carrot Tractor drops less fertilizer

Carrot Tractor combo window gets shorter each subsequent combo

Increased Sprinkler Tractor seed duplicating radius by 50%

Fixed bug that would allow player to enter deervil den while being grabbed by the boss warp hole which would cause the game to softlock

Fixed bug that would apply surplus points to next run

Fixed bug that would cause Reptilian Solstice to add time to next run

Resilience can no longer cause crops to spread under Turrets when player has Turret Stakes

Fixed possible error when farm has too many crops

Fixed an issue that could cause Sprout Energy to not damage enemies

Fixed possible error when married to Waterchris

"Auto shoot while farming" option - when farming button is pressed/released it does not disrupt shooting if the shooting button is being held

Improved Golden Goose hitbox

Golden Goose plays hit animation correctly

Beeson Whisper now applies to beeson that are currently on screen

Moon can no longer be trapped in Deervil's den

Fixed Hotwire and Whiskey Shot interaction - Damage taken from Hotwire properly adds a charge if player has Whiskey Shot