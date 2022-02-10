Feb 10, 2022 Update

SHOP UPDATE
Character Random Box Rotation
Increased the drop rate for a certain character has been updated.
From Dmitry to Jessica
Period: after the maintenance on Feb. 10, 2022 - before the maintenance on Mar. 10, 2022
Accessory Random Box Update
The following items have been added to Accessory Random Box:
Spotted Spike Choker
Black Spike Choker
Wine-colored Spike Choker
Leather Spike Choker
Leopard-Print Spike Choker
Spike Choker A
Spike Choker B
Spike Choker C
Spike Choker D
Battle Pass Reset Ticket
The ticket enables to reset the progress of Battle Pass, available with Bullet at Shop. If you have used a Battle Pass Upgrade to Premium, your premium status is valid regardless of using the ticket
Spray and Calling Card Random Box Rotation
Obtainable items from Spray & Calling Card Random Box at shop has been updated.
Period: after the maintenance on Feb. 10, 2022 - before the maintenance on Mar.10, 2022
COMPONENTS
[table]
[tr]
[th]SPRAY RANDOM BOX[/th]
[th]CALLING CARD RANDOM BOX[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th]BLOOD WINTER[/th]
[th]BLOOD WINTER
[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th]MILKY WAY[/th]
[th]MILKY WAY
[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th]DYING MESSAGE 01[/th]
[th]SIA
[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th]HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY 2020[/th]
[th]HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY 2020
[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th]HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY 2019[/th]
[th]HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY 2019
[/th]
[/tr]
[/table]
TUNING UPDATE
Tuning Option
Added the Tuning Options for Jessica. The following options are available:
Extra Gold: after completing a match, you can earn extra gold (200-300 gold)
Extra Medal: after completing a match, you can earn extra medal (4-7 medal)
Unlock right shoulder slot to equip a right shoulder accessory
Unlock left shoulder slot to equip a left shoulder accessory
Unlock necklace slot to equip a necklace accessory
EVENTS
End of Winter Attendance
Period: after the maintenance on Feb. 10, 2022 - before the maintenance on Feb. 24, 2022
Rewards:
Day 1 : SNOWFLAKE Series Random Box x1
Day 2 : 220 Medal
Day 3: Winter Weapon Supply Box x1
Day 4: SNOWFLAKE Series Random Box x1
Day 5: 220 BS Coin
Day 6: Winter Weapon Supply Box x1
Day 7: SR-47 SNOWFLAKE 14D
End of Winter Throwing Weapons
Period: after the maintenance on Feb. 10, 2022 - before the maintenance on Feb. 24, 2022
The following items are available at Shop:
M67 H/G LUCKY CHARM
M18 SMOKE LUCKY CHARM
MK13 FLASH LUCKY CHARM
Valentine's Day Mission
Period: after the maintenance on Feb. 10, 2022 - before the maintenance on Feb. 24, 2022
Mission: Reach 2022 Kill Point during the period
Step 1: Reach 150 Kill Point, win SHOOTING STAR calling card 30D
Step 2: Reach 600 Kill Point, win Rena 15D
Step 3: Reach 1200 Kill Point, win AK47 GL SHOOTING STAR 15D
Step 4: Reach 1650 Kill Point, win AK47 SHOOTING STAR 15D
Step 5: Reach 2022 Kill Point, win BATTISTA SHOOTING STAR Permanent
Valentine's Day Package
Period: after the maintenance on Feb. 10, 2022 - before the maintenance on Feb. 24, 2022
The following packages are available at shop during the period:
A. VALENTINE BOX, available with 3,640 bullet
Package Item List
SR-47 GL VALENTINE Permanent
DESERT EAGLE 50AE VALENTINE Permanent
HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY Permanent
Yui 14D
M18 SMOKE VALENTINE 14D)
Heart Effect 14D
HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY 2019 14D
B. SWEET CANDY BOX, available with 3,640 bullet
Package Item List
S15 GL SWEET CANDY Permanent
CAVALIERE RHINO SWEET CANDY Permanent
HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY 2019 Permanent
Yui 14D
M18 SMOKE VALENTINE 14D
Heart Effect 14D
HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY 2019 14D
MISCELLANEOUS
Weapon Set in Arms Race has been updated.
Increased walk speed when standing or crouching with equipping a shotgun
Purchase limit of Advanced Extension Kit has been reset
Purchase limit of Normal Extension Kit has been reset
Purchase limit of Extension Kit Package has been reset
Purchase limit of Ticket Package has been reset
Items at Exchange have been rotated.
The effect & animation of the final reward of Premiun Battle Pass of Feb. 2022 has been revamped.
