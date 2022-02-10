Feb 10, 2022 Update

SHOP UPDATE

Character Random Box Rotation

Increased the drop rate for a certain character has been updated.

From Dmitry to Jessica

Period: after the maintenance on Feb. 10, 2022 - before the maintenance on Mar. 10, 2022

Accessory Random Box Update

The following items have been added to Accessory Random Box:

Spotted Spike Choker

Black Spike Choker

Wine-colored Spike Choker

Leather Spike Choker

Leopard-Print Spike Choker

Spike Choker A

Spike Choker B

Spike Choker C

Spike Choker D

Battle Pass Reset Ticket

The ticket enables to reset the progress of Battle Pass, available with Bullet at Shop. If you have used a Battle Pass Upgrade to Premium, your premium status is valid regardless of using the ticket

Spray and Calling Card Random Box Rotation

Obtainable items from Spray & Calling Card Random Box at shop has been updated.

Period: after the maintenance on Feb. 10, 2022 - before the maintenance on Mar.10, 2022

COMPONENTS

TUNING UPDATE

Tuning Option

Added the Tuning Options for Jessica. The following options are available:

Extra Gold: after completing a match, you can earn extra gold (200-300 gold)

Extra Medal: after completing a match, you can earn extra medal (4-7 medal)

Unlock right shoulder slot to equip a right shoulder accessory

Unlock left shoulder slot to equip a left shoulder accessory

Unlock necklace slot to equip a necklace accessory

EVENTS

End of Winter Attendance

Period: after the maintenance on Feb. 10, 2022 - before the maintenance on Feb. 24, 2022

Rewards:

Day 1 : SNOWFLAKE Series Random Box x1

Day 2 : 220 Medal

Day 3: Winter Weapon Supply Box x1

Day 4: SNOWFLAKE Series Random Box x1

Day 5: 220 BS Coin

Day 6: Winter Weapon Supply Box x1

Day 7: SR-47 SNOWFLAKE 14D

End of Winter Throwing Weapons

Period: after the maintenance on Feb. 10, 2022 - before the maintenance on Feb. 24, 2022

The following items are available at Shop:

M67 H/G LUCKY CHARM

M18 SMOKE LUCKY CHARM

MK13 FLASH LUCKY CHARM

Valentine's Day Mission

Period: after the maintenance on Feb. 10, 2022 - before the maintenance on Feb. 24, 2022

Mission: Reach 2022 Kill Point during the period

Step 1: Reach 150 Kill Point, win SHOOTING STAR calling card 30D

Step 2: Reach 600 Kill Point, win Rena 15D

Step 3: Reach 1200 Kill Point, win AK47 GL SHOOTING STAR 15D

Step 4: Reach 1650 Kill Point, win AK47 SHOOTING STAR 15D

Step 5: Reach 2022 Kill Point, win BATTISTA SHOOTING STAR Permanent

Valentine's Day Package

Period: after the maintenance on Feb. 10, 2022 - before the maintenance on Feb. 24, 2022

The following packages are available at shop during the period:

A. VALENTINE BOX, available with 3,640 bullet

Package Item List

SR-47 GL VALENTINE Permanent

DESERT EAGLE 50AE VALENTINE Permanent

HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY Permanent

Yui 14D

M18 SMOKE VALENTINE 14D)

Heart Effect 14D

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY 2019 14D

B. SWEET CANDY BOX, available with 3,640 bullet

Package Item List

S15 GL SWEET CANDY Permanent

CAVALIERE RHINO SWEET CANDY Permanent

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY 2019 Permanent

Yui 14D

M18 SMOKE VALENTINE 14D

Heart Effect 14D

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY 2019 14D

MISCELLANEOUS

Weapon Set in Arms Race has been updated.

Increased walk speed when standing or crouching with equipping a shotgun

Purchase limit of Advanced Extension Kit has been reset

Purchase limit of Normal Extension Kit has been reset

Purchase limit of Extension Kit Package has been reset

Purchase limit of Ticket Package has been reset

Items at Exchange have been rotated.

The effect & animation of the final reward of Premiun Battle Pass of Feb. 2022 has been revamped.