VALENTINE’S DAY EVENT

Hello Captains!
It's Valentine's Day and we’ve got a few girls itching to spend the day with you. Spread your love with teddies and love letters and they might just spread their legs for you later!
Event Details:
► a brand-new unlock scene featuring your favorite Bella
► 3 new event threads with pictures/animations for Yulia, Paulina and Alicia
► new costumes for several of the girls incl. a new outfits collection giving additional sponsoring
► to unlock collect teddy bears in PRG, DME, CPT and ICN as well as love letters in FCO, JFK, GIG and CUN
► a repeatable event mission to collect even more event items and unlock two pictures (requires level 6 - The pictures are from the last year’s event)
► The event lasts until 16th February 7 am UTC
PS: For those that missed unlocking Alicia during her event, you can find the Alicia XXL pack in the shop again.
We also released version v2.2.4.4! Here are the changes:
Fixes:
► We fixed an issue with the daily luggage cap reset
► Updated High-Level Balancing (first step, more to come)"
Changed files in this update