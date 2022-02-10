VALENTINE’S DAY EVENT

Hello Captains!

It's Valentine's Day and we’ve got a few girls itching to spend the day with you. Spread your love with teddies and love letters and they might just spread their legs for you later!

Event Details:

► a brand-new unlock scene featuring your favorite Bella

► 3 new event threads with pictures/animations for Yulia, Paulina and Alicia

► new costumes for several of the girls incl. a new outfits collection giving additional sponsoring

► to unlock collect teddy bears in PRG, DME, CPT and ICN as well as love letters in FCO, JFK, GIG and CUN

► a repeatable event mission to collect even more event items and unlock two pictures (requires level 6 - The pictures are from the last year’s event)

► The event lasts until 16th February 7 am UTC

PS: For those that missed unlocking Alicia during her event, you can find the Alicia XXL pack in the shop again.

We also released version v2.2.4.4! Here are the changes: