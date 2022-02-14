Hi everyone,
Scenario Creator is now fully localised in German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.
Enjoy!
The Ndemic Creations Team
Rebel Inc: Escalation update for 14 February 2022
Patch 1.1.3.2 - Scenario Creator Localisation
Patchnotes via Steam Community
