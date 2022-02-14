 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rebel Inc: Escalation update for 14 February 2022

Patch 1.1.3.2 - Scenario Creator Localisation

Share · View all patches · Build 8179225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Scenario Creator is now fully localised in German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.

Enjoy!

The Ndemic Creations Team

Changed files in this update

Rebel Inc: Scenario Creator (bundled) Depot 1088792
  • Loading history…
Rebel Inc: Scenario Creator (MacOS) Depot 1088794
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.