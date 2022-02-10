 Skip to content

Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 10 February 2022

v6.0.9 : Play again button! bug fixes.

Summary:

  • (***NEW)Optimizes the flow of joining a new game!

  • Fixed some bugs.

  • Some UI optimizes.

Detail:

    • (***NEW)Optimizes the flow of joining a new game!

      Added a play again button.

      If you got killed, then feel free to join a new game.

      After a finished game, you can also play again!



    • Fixed some bugs.

      Fixed the lobby chat might got disabled.
    • Some UI optimizes.

      Twitter is back! Follow our Twitter now.

For more support please email : support@throneoflies.com

