v6.0.9 : Play again button! bug fixes.
Summary:
(***NEW)Optimizes the flow of joining a new game!
Fixed some bugs.
Some UI optimizes.
Detail:
Added a play again button.
If you got killed, then feel free to join a new game.
After a finished game, you can also play again!
Fixed the lobby chat might got disabled.
Twitter is back! Follow our Twitter now.
For more support please email : support@throneoflies.com
Changed files in this update