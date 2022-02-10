Castle Morihisa Demo Removal Announcement

Dear warriors,

Thank you all for your support for Castle Morihisa!

We have received lots of feedback and suggestions since our demo build has been published. You have helped us create a better game! Thanks! And we will be keep working on the game to improve it. The current demo will no longer represent our game quality.

After a thorough discussion, we decided to remove the demo of Castle Morihisa from Steam at 12:30 p.m., Feb 10th (GMT). Players will not be able to download, install or start the demo afterwards.

Thank you again for your great support! And if you like our game, a positive review will be much appreciated. Many thanks!