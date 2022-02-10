 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Castle Morihisa update for 10 February 2022

Castle Morihisa Demo Removal Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 8179205 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear warriors,

Thank you all for your support for Castle Morihisa!

We have received lots of feedback and suggestions since our demo build has been published. You have helped us create a better game! Thanks! And we will be keep working on the game to improve it. The current demo will no longer represent our game quality.

After a thorough discussion, we decided to remove the demo of Castle Morihisa from Steam at 12:30 p.m., Feb 10th (GMT). Players will not be able to download, install or start the demo afterwards.

Thank you again for your great support! And if you like our game, a positive review will be much appreciated. Many thanks!

Changed files in this update

森久城物语 Content Depot 1608041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.