FORGOTTEN: THE GAME update for 13 February 2022

FORGOTTEN: THE GAME IS NOW ON STEAM

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FORGOTTEN officially released today, on the 13th of February (Sunday).

This is our first game, and the end of an era for us and our lives.

We are so grateful for the help and support of the people we met along the way.

We hope we can deliver an actually enjoyable experience hidden behind some poor mistakes made in the development. Thanks for everything, we love you <3

-Out Of Body Experience

