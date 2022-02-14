Greetings medievalists!
The new hotfix (0.7.15) is now live on all of the platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.
Bugs and Fixes
- Fixed the issue that caused settlers to ignore hauling to stockpiles marked as ‘very high priority’.
- Fixed the issue that caused settlers to stop sowing the fields even when Seeds became available.
- Fixed the issue that caused Clothes and Armors to be displayed sideways when stored on armor racks.
- Fixed the issue that caused settlers not to sow fields, even though seeds, as a resource, became present.
- Fixed the issue that caused icons for winter clothes to appear smaller than the rest of the items when hovering over racks and chests.
- Fixed the issue that caused the game not to update counter of the “Until you have” option for the Armourer’s Table once the Buckler Shield has been crafted.
- Fixed the issue that caused the Reroll and Pseudonym buttons for Background on the Settlers screen to appear, even if the Advanced Customization menu is disabled.
- Fixed the issue that caused the "Load" preset feature in the Settlers screen to stay disabled upon using the “Save” preset feature for the first time.
- Fixed the issue where deleting a preset (in a Settlers screen) would corrupt Save menu's functionality and additional presets would overwrite the remaining preset.
- Fixed the issue that caused the settler's avatar to not properly update with the settlers' hair color when changing the body type.
- Fixed the issue that caused short screen freezes when changing settlers’ body type in the Settlers screen.
- Fixed the issue that caused changing settlers’ body type to modify the current Group Creation Points value, even though no other options that use Creation Points were changed.
- Fixed the issue that caused Structure Piles to not be accumulated and properly displayed in the Merchants' Trading menu.
- Fixed the issue that caused Factions' Alignment values to be inconsistently displayed in the Info Tab and in the tooltips.
- Fixed the issue that caused the Hair Color/Skin Color menu to have the scroll bar present.
- Fixed the issue that caused sides of voxels situated in the Forbidden Zone to not have red overlay.
- Fixed the issue that caused the disappearance of tooltips for Apparel and Equipment items when hovering over them in the Seal the Deal screen.
- Fixed the issue that caused corruption of settlers’ avatars after modifying their "Height" or “Body Type” value by typing in the text box and clicking on a different settler afterwards, in the Settler Creation screen.
- Fixed the issue that caused Summary Screen to not update properly when going back and forth between menus to select a different Heraldry.
- Fixed the issue where packaged meals (human meat) would not count in the “until you have” production counter.
- Fixed the issue that caused tooltips not to update in real time when using the "Allow/Forbid" order.
- Fixed the issue that caused "Pain" and "Inebriated" stat values not consistent with the ones in the Scenario description.
- Fixed the issue where text boxes from a custom scenario, upon entering 9 or more digits, would corrupt such scenario.
- Fixed the issue that caused the corruption of the custom scenario edit menu if “Override” stats are added.
- Fixed the issue that caused all of the shields to have "Two Handed" description in their Info tab and Almanac entries.
- Map seed number has been added to the pause menu and statistics panel within Historical Records.
- Mail helmets are no longer comically large.
- Metal shields are now properly added to the almanac.
- Wooden Buckler and Wooden Shield from the Research menu now have a proper Almanac link functionality when clicked on.
- Beds can be built now in rooms like the kitchen and workshop.
- Animated equipment like bows and flails will have proper animations after loading a game (previously, only equipped items from that session would be animated properly).
- Facial hair is hidden when mail helmets are equipped.
- NOTE: Due to shield and buckler productions changes within the code, every active production of that equipment from 0.7.11 saves and before these productions will be automatically deleted upon load. Any new production set will work fine.
- Fixed minor text issues.
