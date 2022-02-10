Space Haven Alpha 14 - Now Released!

Greetings, Spacefarer!

The Alpha 14 features a mix of features wished by you, our players, and improvements and additions to the existing systems in the game. Let's take a look at all the new goodies!

Recommended to Start a New Game

This update has many reworks of existing systems, one of them being the power system. It is strongly recommended to start a new game.

We apologize for this, it is inevitable with early access games. We try to keep these instances where old saves aren't functional to a minimal amount, with months in-between to allow you to play without having to start over.

System Points Reworked (More System Points Possible)

Hull Stabilizers Now Give System Points



Hull Stabilizers now give System Points, instead of the points being tied to the ship canvas size. We also made the stabilizer smaller, to make it easier to fit in any area of the ship.

We have tied system points to the Hull Stabilizer, and added a minimum distance radius to the Hull Stabilizer, meaning two Hull Stabilizers must be a certain distance from each other.

The goal of this change was to remove the System Points from being tied to the ship canvas, and instead make System Points tied to the actual ship size. As two Hull Stabilizers must be a certain distance from each others it means System Points are added as the ship grows in size.

MORE System Points (Compared to before)

While the new update was in the experimental branch, some players instinctively thought this would lead to the ability to have less system points. However, it is actually possible to have more system points than before, as long as the hull stabilizers are placed strategically to achieve this.

All the in-game NPC ships have been redesigned to follow the same rules. So when in doubt, take inspiration from them!

Crew Members Leveling Up in Skills



Crew members now have skills ranging from 0 to 10. You can also customize the attributes and skills of your starting crew!

We've modified the crew member max skill levels from 3 to 10 and implemented crew members leveling up in skills. We also added a skill potential bonus to some traits, these traits give a bonus point to some max skill level. Many of the traits were simply mostly negative, this gives a new way to add something extra to them. The idea was a suggestion by one of our players:

"Something that makes certain characters worth the investment because they have a higher skill ceiling. It would be an interesting game decision to weigh a crew members long term strengths versus short term inadequacy."

Preserving Uniqueness

Our thought is that crew members should still have their strengths and weaknesses, otherwise they will all be the same and be good at everything. Nobody would be unique and this would detract from the joy of finding someone great in the medical or weapons skill, as it would no longer carry a meaning if everyone is great at everything.

Crew members will have a natural ability to become great in one or a few skills, but they will also have their limitations. While the crew member you find on your journey will be random in their skills and ability to learn, you will be able to customize these for your start crew if you so desire.

Ability to Customize Your Start Crew

Another highly requested feature was the ability to customize start crew attributes and skills. This will now be possible for the start crew members, while the crew members you find on your journey will still be their own individuals and cannot be customized.

We often also include more settings to our own game customization screen. So we implemented a way to customize if one can customize crew members, in the game customization menu. =)



The default settings in the crew member priority system takes the learning potential into account, as we often want someone who can learn up to a high skill level to execute certain tasks.

Based on the changes mentioned above we have modified the default crew member priority system to take the learning potential into account, as we often want someone who can learn up to a high skill level to execute certain tasks. Graphically, we modified the crew management menu priority section to show both the current skill level and how many levels the crew member can learn. We also added some minimum skill requirements to production tasks and other tasks, this will help make individuals matter and have value.

Reworked the Comfort System



The comfort map has now been divided into three different categories: Work, Leisure and Sleep. All facilites have their own values in all three categories.

We have divided the comfort map into three categories: Work, Leisure and Sleep. All of these now have their own view modes, which can be accessed from the same comfort menu as before.

We felt there was a need to separate these, to allow more possibilities to customize how different facilities impact a crew member and their mood. A facility can be great in terms of having fun on leisure time, but still affect sleep negatively, such as the noise from an Arcade Machine.

Furthermore, we added comfort categories for objects to allow determining comfort values from a category instead of values from individual objects. All tables are now in the tables category, and all beds in the beds category. There are many other categories such as gaming and music. This eliminates the need to build multiple different tables close to each other to optimize comfort. Each table is still a table, and now they all belong to the same category and the comfort value will be based on the

category instead of individual objects.

We also modified bonus comfort to not have a radius fall-off. This prevents the need to build multiple objects next to each other to optimize comfort. Negative comfort still has a fall-off. We also rebalanced comfort values for some objects.

Reworked the Power System



The power network has been separated into two different networks, the Basic and the Advanced power networks. Additionally, the needs for links have been removed.

The power system has been a bit hard to understand. We wanted to make it more clear and straight-forward, and also solve the problem of being completely dead in the water when energium is depleted.

Our next iteration is to divide the power network into two separate networks. One network being the integral basic power network, which is low capacity power distributed into the hull. This network is capable of keeping basic facilities with low power needs functional. The other network is the advanced power network, which is needed for facilities with higher power needs such as industry facilities, ship turrets and shields.

The first network will be easy to manage and can keep the ship alive, while the other network will be more resource intensive and is needed for production and ship-to-ship combat.

The need for links is also removed as the hull is seen capable to distribute the basic integral power. However, power nodes are still needed to expand/distribute advanced power. We are reworking the power nodes to make all the new changes possible.

Power Distribution Controls



The power control sliders gives you the possibility to redirect power according to need, possibly giving a boost to turrets, shields or the hyperdrives.

We're looking into making it possible to redirect power according to need, hoping to bring some more strategy in ship-to-ship combat also from managing power. The new power system supports this, as the wireless Advanced Power can easily be redirected to certain facilities, like turrets, shields or the hyperdrives.

We're also exploring the ability to give a power boost to ship-to-ship combat facilities using the power control sliders, and have them gain a bonus from it but with a possible down side, like the risk of parts breaking. Our goal is to also have power play a role in ship-to-ship combat. Overall, we're making new changes and additions to expand on ship-to-ship combat.

More Strategy in Ship-to-Ship Combat



The hyperdrives of the enemy ship can now be targeted to prevent the ship from escaping.

We've spent some time making changes and balancing ship-to-ship combat. Hyperdrives can now be targeted in ship-to-ship combat and it is possible to stop a ship from escaping. Additionally, we plan to have new smaller versions of a turret and shield, as well as making some changes to the existing ones.

Turret Modifications



Turrets are getting new modifications to make ship-to-ship combat more strategic.

Turrets and their projectiles can have a chance at penetrating the shields. This penetration rate depends on multiple factors, the strength of the shield, the skill of the defending shield operator, the skill of the ship gunner and the penetration chance of the turrets themselves.

The Autoturret - A New Smaller Turret



A new 1 System Point Turret is being added to the turret collection.

We're adding a smaller turret, which will be good for continuous fire and chipping away the enemy shields and hull, while giving larger turrets good moments to strike once the shields on the enemy ship are down.

A New Smaller Shield



A new 1 System Point Shield is being added to the Shield collection.

We're adding a new smaller version shield unit to the collection of shields in the game. This shield can be placed for only 1 System Point and gives some protection against enemy fire and micrometeoroids.

Modified the Behavior of Shields

Shields now take the size of the ship into account. When the size of the ship grows the strength of the shield is reduced to a degree, as the shield needs to cover a larger area compared to a smaller ship.

Improved AI

We have improved the AI behavior in ship-to-ship combat and made it take the set difficulty into account. The AI will be more lenient with targeting on easier difficulties while trying to disable and destroy more effectively on higher difficulties.

Battlestations



Crew members can be assigned to a battlestation, which is essentially an area the crew member manages in ship-to-ship combat situations.

We've implemented a new mode for crew members where they seek out their assigned battlestation post in ship-to-ship combat situations. This can be assigned manually or let the crew members do it automatically.

Facilities need to be repaired and restocked during ship-to-ship combat situations, battlestations gives the player a tool to make sure that an area has a worker nearby when it is needed.

HSS CALL ME CRAZY



The HSS CALL ME CRAZY featured in a data log series has been added to the game, with one additional data log unlocked when the ship is explored by the player.

The HSS Call Me Crazy spaceship featured in one of the data log series has been added to the game as a derelict ship the player can find. A character from the story can be found on the ship in a hypersleep chamber, as well as an additional data log to give more information on what happened to HSS Call Me Crazy.

Full Patch Notes

It is strongly recommended to start a new game

Implemented crew members leveling up in skills.

Modified crew member max skill levels from 3 to 10

Added a skill potential bonus to some traits, these traits give a bonus point to some max skill level.

Implemented a way to customize start crew attributes and skills.

Implemented a way to customize if one can customize crew members, in the game customization menu. =)

Modified the default crew member priority system to take the learning potential into account, as we often want someone who can learn up to a high skill level to execute certain tasks.

Modified the crew management menu priority section to show both the current skill level and how many levels the crew member can learn.

Added minimum skill requirements to production tasks and other tasks.

The general Working speed value no longer has an effect on the console tasks. Instead, the bonus effect comes from the relevant skill tied to the task (Navigation, Gunner, Operations and Shielding).

Divided the comfort map into three categories: Work, Leisure and Sleep.

Added comfort categories for objects to allow determining comfort values from a category instead of values from individual objects. All tables are now in the tables category, and all beds in the beds category. There are many other categories such as gaming and music. This prevents the need to build multiple different objects of the same type to optimize comfort.

Modified bonus comfort to not have a radius fall-off. This prevents the need to build multiple objects next to each other to optimize comfort. Negative comfort still has a fall-off.

Rebalanced comfort values for objects.

Reworked the power network to be divided into two. One network being the integral basic power network, which is low capacity power distributed into the hull.

This network is capable of keeping basic facilities with low power needs functional. The other network is the advanced power network, which is needed for facilities with higher power needs such as industry facilities, ship turrets and shields.

The first network will be easy to manage and can keep the ship alive, while the other network will be more resource intensive and is needed for production and ship-to-ship combat.

Added power control sliders, which will allow the player to redirect power to ship-to-ship combat systems, like the turrets, shields or the hyperdrives.

Added notes related to having settings at low/denied for systems in the power control menu.

Tied system points to the Hull Stabilizer, and added a minimum distance radius to the Hull Stabilizer. Two Hull Stabilizers must be a certain distance from each other.

The Hull Stabilizer comfort values have been tweaked to make it less uncomfortable.

Generators, Hyperdrives and Power Capacity nodes now use system points.

Power Capacity Nodes (Batteries) make power boosting possible, which means more than 100% power can be directed towards some ship system in the power control menu.

Shields now take the size of the ship into account. When the size of the ship grows the strength of the shield is reduced to a degree, as the shield needs to cover a larger area compared to a smaller ship.

When shields are depleted to 0 they will need to be charged with a few hit points before coming online again. This will cause some intervals where shields are down, presenting opportunities for specialized turrets to strike in ship-to-ship combat.

The Autoturret and Small Shield generator have been added to the game. These are researched and found in the same research modules as the weapon console and shields console.

Hyperdrives can now be targeted in ship-to-ship combat and it is possible to stop a ship from escaping.

Turrets and their projectiles can have a chance at penetrating the shields. This penetration rate depends on multiple factors, the strength of the shield, the skill of the defending

shield operator, the skill of the enemy ship gunner and the penetration chance of the turrets themselves.

Improved the AI behavior in ship-to-ship combat and made it take the set difficulty into account. The AI will be more lenient with targeting on easier difficulties while trying to disable and destroy more effectively on higher difficulties.

Implemented Battlestations - A new mode for crew members where they seek out their assigned battlestation post in ship-to-ship combat situations. This can be assigned manually or let the crew members do it automatically.

Hyperdrives only consumed hyperfuel based on the need of 1 hyperdrive. This has been fixed.

Hyperjumps are now possible to execute within a range of the mass capacity needed, but there is a cost in hyperfuel spent and the possibility of the ship/hyperdrives taking damage.

Implemented user interface improvements to the prepare for a hyperjump menu.

Added a new condition, which can be triggered by long term low comfort. Crew members can rebell and refuse to work for some hours to show that they are displeased.

Balanced the need to fight trigger to make it less possible for a crew member to get stuck in a need to fight mood.

Balanced plants to need more tending. Previously, 1 crew member was able to tend to 10-12 of the largest (5 crop) grow pods alone. Now, 2 crew members are needed for such an amount.

Created new random derelict spaceships.

Polished and added more details to derelict ships rooms.

Logistics robots and salvage robot docks now consume a bit less power than before.

Logistics robots and salvage robots consume a bit less energy cells than before.

The Solar panel produces basic power and costs less in building resources.

Plants now have a higher growth rate penalty if left untended.

Increased the consumption of fat, carbs, protein and vitamins for crew members. Goal is to increase the chance of a deficiency if some food component is missing.

Modified the default meal recipe in the Kitchen settings.

Modified the behavior related to how crew members seek out food to eat.

The negative effects of Siren Worlds have been nerfed in an earlier update, and now they are also hidden in the starmap.

When NPC ships asks for a resource they will now offer to pay a higher price for the goods and also a relationship bonus in return.

Crew members for hire at a leisure station now ask for a smaller price at a maximum to join the player crew.

The chance for the Military Alliance to carry out an inspection of your ship has been increased.

The HSS Call Me Crazy spaceship featured in one of the data log series has been added to the game as a derelict ship the player can find. A character from the story can be found on the ship in a hypersleep chamber, as well as an additional data log to give more information on what happened to HSS Call Me Crazy.

Added translations to the new Call Me Crazy data log.

Improved graphics for roof elements, to make them integrate better with the roof.

Improved salvaging to avoid hauling resources to an airlock far away, if another airlock is available at a closer distance.

Set default zoom a step higher in the starmap.

Energy cells now take less energy rods to produce.

Gas scrubbers and Oxygen generators now have information of what they are working on in the information window.

Improved description texts for many facilities.

Modified the large tooltips for facilities, which can be seen in the build menu and the research tree menu.

Fixed hyperdrive placement on many NPC ships.

Fixed bugs.

