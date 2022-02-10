Hotfix 0.8.3

Hey there.

It seems like we've pushed a few issues in the latest build so we decided... to fix them :D

Hotfix Changes

• Fixed Goliath locomotion animation

• Fixed weapon drop frequency

• Added back a different Cyrillic font for gameplay descriptions

We've read the multiplayer and crashing issues you've been reporting but are still investigating them as of now. Please make sure to send us your crash dumps to fasten our resolution process!

Sorry for the inconvenience and happy robot bashing everyone!