【2022 Feb. 11th】Maintenance and Patch Notes

Dear players:

Myth of Empires will undergo an update and maintenance on February 10 at 23:00 GMT until February 11 at 01:00 GMT (2 hours). Make sure to log off before then to avoid any losses. Maintenance time may be extended as needed. Thank you for your understanding.

We are fixing issues based on player feedback and will continue to do so. Here are the changes included in this update:

Optimizations and Adjustments:

Underage foals can now only be adopted by themselves Adjusted the location of the Alpha Bear instance entrance A notice has been added when an item is removed from the Trading Post across servers letting players know which servers the item is available on Reduced the collision range of the Guild Depot Optimized location from which horses are taken out of the stable. Adjusted the interval between moving and stopping sound effects while mounted Money Tree is now guaranteed to drop 3 Tangyuan and 1 Lantern or Fu decoration Extended incense burn duration and effective range of Censers and Cart-mounted Censers. Some hanging structures now cannot be placed within range of enemy buildings If the following week’s prepaid protection time is not set during the preceding week, then it can still be adjusted the following week Optimized the targeting logic of watchtowers Watchtowers now have options to attack common buildings and siege weapons Watchtowers now have the option to counterattack Shields can now block watchtower arrows When the player dies, their warriors will no longer get EXP and proficiency multiplier bonuses Optimized expiration time notice when the account is restricted from logging in Optimized the description for Art of Strategy – Rallying Cry Optimized the description for Art of Strategy – Shoulder the Burden

Bug Fixes:

Fixed bug that prevented Art of Strategy – Conqueror’s Ambition from taking effect Fixed bug that prevented the search button in the Arts interface from being used properly Fixed bug in which log would record money being withdrawn from the Guild Depot despite money not actually being withdrawn due to unstable network Fixed log error that would occur when items were stored or withdrawn Fixed bug in which crossbow effect Critical Strikes II would not match what actually happened Fixed bug in which the voice of warriors did not decay over distance after a command was issued Fixed bug that prevented player characters from not automatically eating Tangyuan when AFK Fixed Tangyuan description Fixed bug in which some scenes wouldn’t load normally Fixed bug in which Merchants Product respawn time would be delayed by several minutes every day Fixed bug where targets would occasionally take damage multiple times on spike floors Fixed bug that would cause some buildings to float Fixed bug in which a warrior’s loyalty would drop to 0 if put up for sale at the Trading Post then delisted Fixed bug in which skill icons would not refresh properly when using Perceptive Eye to view warriors Fixed bug in which a warrior’s items would be lost upon the warrior’s death

If you encounter any problems while downloading, installing, or entering the game, please contact customer service: https://bit.ly/3fGEldA

Thank you again for your support!