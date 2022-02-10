2022.02.10 : Update Information

- Added the item "Mini Map".
- It's on the same shelf that contains the key to the starting room.
- Use items to open and close the Mini Map.
- If it's in your inventory, you can use other items while the Mini Map is open.
- While useful, it will overwhelm your inventory, so it's up to you to use it.
- Automatically closes when discarded, but be careful not to lose it as there is only one in the dungeon.
- The upper and lower floors are judged, and the close range of the same level can be checked.
- The key room will only appear on the map when you enter it.
- The girl will only appear on the map when you talk to her, and she will follow you within the area of the Mini Map.
- Enemies are not displayed, so you need to be careful, but you can see doors opening and closing, lights, etc., so you can detect danger before it happens.
- It is now possible to check the "Whole Map" on TVs that appear at random.
- The upper and lower floors can be determined, and if they are on the same level, the entire floor can be checked.
- You can see the location of the starting room, each room, robes, TV, girl (only if you found her), rest points, marbles, etc.
- Drag to move, scroll to zoom in and out. (controller operation is also possible)
- You can now see the "Whole Map" after you die.
- When the upper and lower levels overlap, the lower level is not transparent, but you can see the entire dungeon.
- You can see the location of the starting room, each room, robes, TV, girl, rest points, marbles, etc.
- Drag to move, scroll to zoom in and out. (controller operation is also possible)
- Added one more way to escape.
- Lowered the probability of TV objects appearing.
- Changed the brightness of the dog toy to be a little brighter to make it easier to see on the map.
- When an enemy is defeated, the specification used to be that the fourth enemy would not be resurrected, but it has been changed so that even the third enemy will not be resurrected.
- When hiding in a robe, the chance of enemies opening their robes when they pass in front of you has been greatly reduced. (approx. 6%)
- There are now random windows in the dungeon. (making it a little easier to keep track of your location)
- Reduced the brightness of the flames when burning the boss of the doll.
- Changed so that no robes appear in the middle of the winding stairs.
- Changed the brightness of the ceiling light in the starting room to be a little brighter.
- Added characters and animations to the ending of the short mode to improve the quality a bit.
- Added two achievements.
- The number of times achievements can be unlocked based on the number of DIVEs has been reduced. (from 25 to 10, 50 to 30, and 100 to 60)
- MASAYUME specifications have been adjusted to reflect the addition of achievements.
- MASAYUME text has been adjusted to reflect the addition of the map.
- Added Mini Map and TV notes in the dungeon to reflect the addition of the map.
- Added Mini Map and TV description to the loading scene.
- Added one bad ending.
- Improved the pause function.
- Adjusted the volume of some sounds.
- Adjusted some text.
- Adjusted the mouse sensitivity. (the high sensitivity has been reduced considerably, so existing users are recommended to reconfigure)
- Changed the app icon.
- Changed each image for game introduction.
- Other minor adjustments.
- After the update, the settings may revert to the default values, so please check to make sure.
Changed files in this update