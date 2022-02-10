February Update - Patch notes

Following the presentation of this month’s card balance changes a few days ago, we now have deployed these changes together with bug fixes. Today, the 10th of February, we updated KARDS with card balance changes and bug fixes.

We also thank all of our engaged players and the KARDS community in general for reporting bugs and discussing the game balance.

Card balance changes

A total of 10 cards have been updated, three were toned down in power, three got more powerful, and 4 cards were changed for strategy reasons. Please read the following dev blog for all the details and background info: Card Balance Update: A New Year and A New Plan

Nerfed

LONG RANGE RECON

Old: Give your HQ + X defense where X is the count of all enemy units and hand cards.

Give your HQ + X defense where X is the count of all enemy units and hand cards. New: Your HQ gains defense equal to the number of all cards on the battlefield.

CALM BEFORE THE STORM

Old: Cost 3

Cost 3 New: Cost 4

L6/40

Old: 1 Attack, 3 Defense

1 Attack, 3 Defense New: 1 Attack, 2 Defense

Buffed

ARGYLLSHIRE HIGHLANDER

Old: Has +3 attack while guarded.

Has +3 attack while guarded. New: Gets +1+1 when you deploy or add a Guard unit.

DIVE BOMBING

Old: Give an enemy unit -3 attack and -1 defense until the start of your next turn.

Give an enemy unit -3 attack and -1 defense until the start of your next turn. New: Deal 1 damage to an enemy unit. Set its attack to 0 until your next

KI-51 SONIA

Old: Cost 2

Cost 2 New: Cost 1

SCOUTING PARTY

Old: Draw 5 cards, discard drawn cards that are not Japanese units.

Draw 5 cards, discard drawn cards that are not Japanese units. New: Add two 33RD RECON to your support line.

Strategic changes

99TH INFANTRY BATTALION

Old: Deployment: If you control the frontline, send an enemy unit to owner's hand.

Deployment: If you control the frontline, send an enemy unit to owner's hand. New: Deployment: If you control the frontline, give a friendly unit +2+2.

HMS ILLUSTRIOUS

Old: Add two SWORDFISH bombers with Blitz to the support line.

Add two SWORDFISH bombers with Blitz to the support line. New: Add two SWORDFISH bombers to the support line. Give them Blitz.

NO SURRENDER

Old: [Cost 4] Add 1/1 LIGHT INFANTRY units to the support line until it is full.

[Cost 4] Add 1/1 LIGHT INFANTRY units to the support line until it is full. New: [Cost 5] Add LIGHT INFANTRY to the support line until it is full. Give them Blitz.

Changes

The new player experience has been improved. A set of new-player campaigns is replacing the previous matches to unlock the major nations. We are testing these improvements and will gradually roll them out.

Bug Fixes

Visuals

The background color of texts on the 507th PIR card back was incorrect. Fixed.

The notification messages were incorrect when PARADE or PROMOTION did not draw any unit. Fixed.

Cards were sometimes rendered with an incorrect rarity icon. Fixed.

In rare cases, the deck builder pages were sometimes offset so that the last page was inaccessible. Fixed.

In some cases, draft rewards were displayed incorrectly. Fixed.

Card mechanics

ROOT OUT THE ENEMY, was not working correctly when multiple units were destroyed. Fixed.

SB2C HELLDIVER, 1ST TEXAS INFANTRY, 47TH INFANTRY REGIMENT, abilities did not trigger when the maximum kredit slot was reached. Fixed.

Tanks drawn after being moved to deck by T-28's effect were not getting their cost lowered by 175th MOTORIZED. Fixed.

SPITFIRE MK IIA could not be selected by EMERGENCY MEASURES. Fixed.

NO. 1 COMMANDO was not working correctly with OVERRUN. Fixed.

AoE damage will be dealt first before triggering effects of 845th RIFLES and 456th REGIMENT.

French Artillery in the Campaign was not working correctly. Fixed.

Panzerzug's deployment could not be canceled. Fixed.

AI mechanics

B-29 SUPERFORTRESS was not lowering its cost when retreated by the AI. Fixed.

HOME DEFENSE's kredit changes were sometimes working incorrectly when HQs were damaged by the AI. Fixed.

AI's PANTHER A was triggering when destroyed by ENVELOP or MISSING when moved to the frontline. Fixed.

AI's BEFEHLSWAGEN was sometimes not being added to the frontline when it should. Fixed.

Rare cases of AI caused the opponent to have more than 9 cards in hand. Fixed.

AI's ZHUKOV wasn't decreasing the cost of the drawn card. Fixed.

