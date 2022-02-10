2022-02-10 Update description

Share · View all patches · Build 8178564 · Last edited 10 February 2022 – 09:47:08 UTC by Wendy

Before the little green joined, the probability of encountering a special event of getting lost increased

Added team novice guide and battle novice guide

Gem and scroll prices rise

You can buy multiple props at one time!

Fixed the bug that the skill will still work after Little Green and Fluffy are knocked down

The pollution effect is changed to trigger at the end of the turn

Cotton basic HP + 1

Modified the effect of the following skills:

Cotton - Purify

Sakura - Throwing Knife

Red-eye - Vengeance