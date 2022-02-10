 Skip to content

黑猫魔法师 update for 10 February 2022

2022-02-10 Update description

Share · View all patches · Build 8178564 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Before the little green joined, the probability of encountering a special event of getting lost increased

Added team novice guide and battle novice guide

Gem and scroll prices rise

You can buy multiple props at one time!

Fixed the bug that the skill will still work after Little Green and Fluffy are knocked down

The pollution effect is changed to trigger at the end of the turn

Cotton basic HP + 1

Modified the effect of the following skills:

Cotton - Purify

Sakura - Throwing Knife

Red-eye - Vengeance

Changed files in this update

黑猫魔法师 win32 Depot 1835871
  • Loading history…
黑猫魔法师 win64 Depot 1835872
  • Loading history…
黑猫魔法师 mac Depot 1835873
  • Loading history…
黑猫魔法师 english win32 Depot 1835874
  • Loading history…
黑猫魔法师 english win64 Depot 1835875
  • Loading history…
黑猫魔法师 english osx64 Depot 1835876
  • Loading history…
