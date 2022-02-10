2022-02-10 Update description

Before the little green joined, the probability of encountering a special event of getting lost increased
Added team novice guide and battle novice guide
Gem and scroll prices rise
You can buy multiple props at one time!
Fixed the bug that the skill will still work after Little Green and Fluffy are knocked down
The pollution effect is changed to trigger at the end of the turn
Cotton basic HP + 1
Modified the effect of the following skills:
Cotton - Purify
Sakura - Throwing Knife
Red-eye - Vengeance
Changed files in this update