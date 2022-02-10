 Skip to content

The Shivah update for 10 February 2022

The Shivah: Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Updated all versions to newest stable AGS, so a lot of problems have been fixed.

  • Added 1 sliders for individual Music volume adjustment.

  • Fixed a background talk not having a text outline as it should, now it does.

  • If you want to revert to the older Shivah, opt into beta channel "original",

    password is "originalbuild", your older saves won't work with this version.

Here's a small guide.

  1. Right click on The Shivah, go to PROPERTIES.
  2. Properties
  3. Betas
  4. typing in that text input box "originalbuild" WITHOUT QUOTES, hitting check code
  5. Hitting the blue button that will appear
  6. The game will begin downloading files and once that's done,

    your saves will still be there and ready to be loaded.

BELOW ARE SAVES FOR THE NEW VERSION:

  • Here are saves in case someone needs em!

http://primordia-game.com/Files0/Strangelando/Shivahsaves.zip

If you want, u can extract them into your saves and load the relevant names.

Your saves are located at:

  1. Windows:

%USERPROFILE%/Saved Games/Shivah

  1. LINUX:

    ~/.local/share/ags/Shivah

  2. OSX/MAC

    ~/Library/Application Support/Shivah

