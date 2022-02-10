The Shivah: Update

-
Updated all versions to newest stable AGS, so a lot of problems have been fixed.
Added 1 sliders for individual Music volume adjustment.
Fixed a background talk not having a text outline as it should, now it does.
If you want to revert to the older Shivah, opt into beta channel "original",
password is "originalbuild", your older saves won't work with this version.
Here's a small guide.
- Right click on The Shivah, go to PROPERTIES.
- Properties
- Betas
- typing in that text input box "originalbuild" WITHOUT QUOTES, hitting check code
- Hitting the blue button that will appear
- The game will begin downloading files and once that's done,
your saves will still be there and ready to be loaded.
BELOW ARE SAVES FOR THE NEW VERSION:
- Here are saves in case someone needs em!
http://primordia-game.com/Files0/Strangelando/Shivahsaves.zip
If you want, u can extract them into your saves and load the relevant names.
Your saves are located at:
- Windows:
%USERPROFILE%/Saved Games/Shivah
LINUX:
~/.local/share/ags/Shivah
OSX/MAC
~/Library/Application Support/Shivah
