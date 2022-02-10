Weekly Update 306: PVP event on Saturday! And as always: fixes and improvements!

Greetings, Warriors!

For this weekly update, as we need to reserve some more time to introduce significant changes we talked about last week – the next part of the interface overhaul and new tournament map – we are dropping a weekly portion of bug fixes and various improvements, in noteworthy part thanks to your reports and suggestions! Thank you for your support!

As we forecasted last week, we’re about to host a cyclic PVP event on EU Eaglewood server global arena this Saturday! Gather a team of five brave warriors and meet other competitors at 9:30 PM GMT to take part in the tournament and have chances to win extraordinary rewards!

Gloria Victis is currently on 50%sale on Steam, so it is a perfect opportunity to get some of your friends to play! Thanks to that we’re already glad to see so many new players on the servers and we believe you’re having a good time in the game, and you’ll stay with us longer. We wish you a joyful journey through the Gloria Victis world!



_The screenshot’s authors have been awarded. starijaj, and azure_g – check your Ambers!_

Results of last week ingame questionnaire

Last week, in the 16th Community Questionnaire, we asked you about “Microtokening” for nation castles. If you missed it, check the full questionnaire and the results on our official Discord. 79.7% of players voted for "Rather Agree" or "Definitely Agree", for that reason, in the upcoming updates we will take a closer look at the improvement above and implement this solution.

As always, a big thank you to our Community, for the feedback we've received as it is valuable and much appreciated!

Changelog v.0.9.9.1.6 Beta

Quality of Life improvements

– Made some polishing touches on recently moved NPCs and quest objectives in sangmarian questlines to improve player retention.

– Hired Team Rocket to finally catch the wild lynx interrupting players' dialogues with quest NPCs in the Sagmarian questline. From our sources, we know that the lynx is now living in a better place, closer to the Midland border.

– Tweaked the system of ingame emotes, to limit their impact on chat logs and reduce their potential negative effects on players' morale. Among others, from now on, when a player is dead, he will not see emotes chat messages.

– Abandoned Mines events are getting some improvements. From now on, every spawner chooses randomly from a pool of 4 minerals, so events will be even more interesting, as each mine will have a more unique resource pool.

– Our internal Bob Ross of Level Design beat the devil of his magical brush and fixed over 40 terrain/collision/model bugs across the game world. Remember, there are no mistakes, only happy accidents.



Here you can see the preview of the new minimap and hud, that should be in the game soon, along with the new tournament map!

Fixes

– Fixed an issue where it was possible to change the direction of the attack indicator during the attack.

– Fixed an issue causing the second tournament affix to not be completely random.

– Fixed an issue causing text overlapping over notification boxes.

– Fixed an issue where it was not possible to open info windows on farm/lumber mill/mine buildings on guild castles.

– Fixed an issue causing client animations to get bugged sometimes, after using bracing.



Vultures