Update v7.52

Fix the problem of abnormal damage on the ground that caused sudden death due to miscalculation of characters carrying partners

(After the modification, the survivability of high-level animal partners will be greatly improved so that they can share the damage steadily)

Repair the problem of abnormal display of small map markings after continuously checking the equipment of different roles of Archer in the ranking players.

Repair the problem of missplicing of novice guidance room.

Repair the problem of displaying mask when ending novice guidance.

Repair the problem of incorrect display of crystallization text format.

Modify the text of loading interface in English and Chinese.

Modify that weapons can be picked up only after the end of empty-handed attack.

Modify that the equipment is no longer saved during the newbie guidance.

Modify the display of the pickup list when the map is opened.

Modify the monster skeleton gunner no longer causes extra percentage life damage

Optimize monster shield to give priority to BOSS and elites within the range

Optimize the rules for shielding the mace's general attack effects