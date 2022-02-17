Patch #2 is live!

The Patch 2 for King's Bounty II is live on PC (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in progress). This update focused on further improving the game's overall stability and fixing the most common issues that could block progression. Here's what changed:
General and balance changes
- Difficulty levels. Players can choose between 3 options: Easy, Normal, Hard. Experience new battles and an economic system like never before.
- New loading screens show the exact area where the players are located.
- Added display of new items in the inventory. New items are marked with asterisks until the player checks them.
- Added maps of dungeons and hidden locations, including The Beyond and other arenas.
- Spell scrolls now display the school of magic for that spell.
- The Talent display now shows the hero's gold.
- Each hero now has a different set of items collected from Quartermaster Aestanin in Crucis.
Graphics
- Graphics and visual improvements in The Albian Highlands.
Interface
- Minor improvements to the visual style of the main interface.
- Items are automatically equipped if the hero has an empty slot for that type of item.
- Improved the battle bottom panel. Fixed an issue that could cause players not immediately to push the correct icon in the bottom bar.
- Fixed an issue with the UI if it didn't display the increase in leadership immediately after the victory.
Gameplay
- Changed the progression of parameters for all heroes.
- Changed the balance of spells.
- Changed the balance of enemy heroes.
- Improved enemy AI.
- Changed the balance of the economic system.
- Fixed an issue with the Arcane Knowledge. 1 Arcane Knowledge = 1 mana is available to the hero in battle, as initially planned.
- Added FX effects to Magic Rare Weapons in Adventure Mode.
- Fixed an issue with the wrong work of the Stasis spell and effect. A unit under the Stasis effect cannot be affected by negative effects, as intended.
- Changed the mechanics of the Triumph skill. Triumph now deals damage to an enemy unit. If the enemy dies, the unit that used the skill recharges its skills and gets a second turn. If the enemy survives, then the effect of Magic Shackles is applied to him for 2 turns.
- Fixed an issue with the wrong cost of casting the Inspire spell.
- Fixed an issue with incorrect targeting for some quests.
- Fixed an issue with incorrect cameras views in some dialogs.
- Increased the amount of mana that a player can receive after completing the Magefactory quest.
- Increased the gold amount drop from chests in Crown Land.
- Fixed an issue with the impossibility to use some chests.
- Improved the calculation of the starting strength of the enemy army to display the difficulty of battles more accurately.
- Fixed an issue with missing scrolls in the spellbook.
- Fixed an issue if the main hero sometimes stood in A-pose during automatic loot equipping.
- Changed the mechanics of wounding creatures. Now wounded soldiers cannot be finished off. Any wounded creatures can be healed after the battle is over.
- The Assassins, Cavalrymen, Soul Eaters, Ghouls units no longer use the Fatal Strike passive skill. Units' parameters have been increased to compensate for the skill.
- The Graveyard Ghoul, Gargoyles, Hollow Hounds units no longer use Execution's active skill. Units' parameters have been increased to compensate for the skill.
- Fixed an issue with the impossibility to use unit standby mode that received a second turn.
- Fixed issues with heroes stuck in the open world.
Quests
- Fixed an issue with A Tough Nut quest: now the player can complete it even if Tivir changes his location.
- Fixed an issue with The Beauty And The Beasts quest even after starting The Ritual quest.
- Fixed an issue with wrong awarded Ideal points in the quest The Beauty And the Beast.
- Fixed an issue with incorrect target designation in the Mad Genius quest.
- Fixed an issue with the closed chest in the quest The Missing Treasurers even after interacting with it.
- Fixed an issue with the impossibility of completing A Tough Nut quest if the player picks up the chest without talking to Vincent first.
Localization
- Fixed typos in the Polish, Japanese, Korean and other localizations.
- Fixed an issue with the appearance of technical text in some places.
PC-specific
- Increased save slots limit on PC.
Console-specific
- Reduced the amount of fog on Nintendo Switch.
- Fixed an issue with PlayStation 4 settings when they could apply too long.
